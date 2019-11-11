Language Selection

Fedora 32 Beta is GO

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 14th of March 2020 04:43:48 PM
Red Hat
  • [Test-Announce] Fedora 32 Beta is GO

    The Fedora 31 Beta RC1.2 compose[1] is GO and will be shipped live on Tuesday, 17 March 2020.

    For more information please check the Go/No-Go meeting minutes [2] or log [3].

    Thank you to everyone who has and still is working on this release!

  • [Official] Fedora 32 Beta will be Released by Next Week 17th March 2020!

    Fedora 32 Beta Version: Fedora is one of the Linux Distro developed by the team Fedora Project which is officially funded by Red Hat Enterprises. It uses DNF and RPM package management. Fedora uses Security-Enhanced Linux by basic and so it is now more secure and safe to use. Recently, Ben Cotton announced that the latest version of Fedora 32 beta will be launched by next week of 17th March 2020.

  • Fedora 32 Beta To Be Released Next Week

    Fedora 32 Beta was deemed unready for release on Thursday during the initial Go/No-Go meeting but after reconvening twenty-four hours later the remaining blocker bugs were addressed.

    As such, the beta release of Fedora 32 is now on track for releasing next Tuesday, 17 March, now that the prominent bugs have been addressed per the mailing list.

»

today's howtos

