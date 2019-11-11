Python Leftovers and Microsoft Trying to Control the Narrative
Documentation as a way to build Community
As a long time user and participant in open source communities, I've always known that documentation is far from being a solved problem. At least, that's the impression we get from many developers: "writing docs is boring"; "it's a chore, nobody likes to do it". I have come to realize I'm one of those rare people who likes to write both code and documentation.
Nobody will argue against documentation. It is clear that for an open-source software project, documentation is the public face of the project. The docs influence how people interact with the software and with the community. It sets the tone about inclusiveness, how people communicate and what users and contributors can do. Looking at the results of a “NumPy Tutorial” search on any search engine also gives an idea of the demand for this kind of content - it is possible to find documentation about how to read the NumPy documentation!
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxix) stackoverflow python report
Top App Programming Language Would More Impact In Upcoming Years [Ed: What a joke; we're led to think that all programming can be assessed based on one single Web site that Microsoft bought as if nothing exists outside it]
In this article, we discuss top app programming language would more impact In upcoming years. Number of mobile app technologies that are widely used for a specific platform or for cross-platform app development. One of the most comprehensive code repositories today GitHub create a year in Review report that shares interesting statistics about the programmer community.
As a mobile app development company, this report is beneficial as it informs you about the current status of popular app programming languages. While JavaScript, PHP, C, C#, C++, etc., are still in use, there are some promising ones coming up on the horizon.
Fedora 32 Beta is GO
Firefox OS Successor: Mozilla and KaiOS announce partnership
Firefox OS, formerly known as Boot2Gecko, was Mozilla's attempt at establishing a mobile operating system. First designed as an open alternative to the rising Android and iOS operating systems, then with a focus on connected devices instead. Mozilla announced the end of commercial development of Firefox OS in 2016 and to release the code as an open source project. KaiOS Technologies picked up the source and used it as a central component for the company's KaiOS operating system. The company had some success with the operating system as it is used on "more than 120 million devices" in "over 100 countries" according to KaiOS Technologies. KaiOS focuses on feature-phones, a market that Mozilla did not really entered when it worked on Firefox OS.
AryaLinux 2.4 Release notes
Listed below are some of the changes that have made it to this release of AryaLinux. Apart from package updates and upgrades, there are several things that make this release different from our other releases.
