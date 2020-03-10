Pi Day: 6 Raspberry Pi projects to try at work and home “The combination of the Raspberry Pi with 3D printers and IoT technology can lead to some pretty insane results, limited only by your imagination and programming skills. One of the devices you can create with a Raspberry Pi is an IoT-friendly ‘smart microwave’ that takes nuking your food to the next level. With a revamped touchpad and voice-activated commands, now I don’t have to get up to make popcorn and interrupt my binge coding sprees. “The microwave also includes a barcode scanner that can search online for cooking times, so that your food is perfectly optimized for consumption. If that wasn’t geeky enough, it can also send tweets, alerts, or instant messages to your social media accounts alerting you that the timer is done. “If I need to check which employees left food or ‘blew up’ their coffee, no problem. The microwave allows you to access detailed statistics and can be controlled remotely. All of which can lead to some fun pranks around the office, as you can imagine.” Milenkovic credits tech enthusiast Nathan Broadbent as the original creator of this invention. More details can be found on his site, Made by Nathan, here.

Let's Encrypt, Jim Meyering, and Clarissa Lima Borges receive FSF's 2019 Free Software Awards This year's winner is Clarissa Lima Borges, a talented young Brazilian software engineering student whose Outreachy internship work focused on usability testing for various GNOME applications. Presenting the award was Alexandre Oliva, acting co-president of the FSF and a longtime contributor to crucial parts of the GNU operating system. Clarissa said that she is "deeply excited about winning this award -- this is something I would never have imagined," and emphasized her pride in helping to make free software more usable for a broader base of people who need "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data." She also emphasized that her accomplishments were dependent on the mentoring she received as part of Outreachy and GNOME: "Every time I thought I had something good to offer the community, I was rewarded with much more than I expected from people being so kind to me in return." The Award for Projects of Social Benefit is presented to a project or team responsible for applying free software, or the ideas of the free software movement, to intentionally and significantly benefit society. This award stresses the use of free software in service to humanity. Past recipients of the award include OpenStreetMap and Public Lab, whose executive director, Shannon Dosemagen, will be delivering a keynote for the 2020 LibrePlanet conference on Sunday.