Security Leftovers The next generation of hackers may target your medical implants The chilling message flashed across Anya's field of view, blurring everything else in sight. The twenty-six-year-old account executive stared and listened in horror as a malicious intruder activated her auditory cortex, simulating speech deep inside her brain. The voice was gravelly and heavily digitized. "Your cloud-connected neuroprosthetic has been compromised, and there's nothing you can do about it! We now control your personal data stream. Oh, and what a stream it is! So many secrets. So many unclean thoughts. You're lucky you were hacked by us and not someone less…tactful. "With the access we now have to your thoughts, we could make you do anything. Anything! You have twenty-four hours to pay $7,000 into the untraceable Cryptex account we will provide you or we will publish all of your deepest, darkest secrets for everyone to see! Ha ha ha ha! Don't forget, we now know who your family is, and your employer, and your church, and . . ." The dreadful voice fizzled out, the flashing message disappeared, but Anya's vision was still heavily blurred. A different, more tranquil voice began activating her auditory cortex. "Your Neurotector Anti-Intrusion Suite has been activated. Please remain calm and do not move while we complete our scan and remove any unauthorized software from your neuroprosthetic." Anya breathed deeply, trying to calm her nerves. Thank heaven she had opted for neuro-protection software a year ago! The rampant increase of new cognitive hacking exploits, from false-memory droppers to this sort of snareware, made it essential. Anya's vision suddenly cleared and the security software voice returned. "The intruder has been eradicated, and there are no indications of any privacy compromise through outbound transmission. All altered files and memories have been restored. Have a nice day."

Linux 5.7 To Bring Mitigation For Intel Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell "iGPU Leak" Back in January "iGPU Leak" was disclosed as CVE-2019-14615 as an information leakage vulnerability affecting Intel's graphics architecture leading to both register and local memory leaks. While Intel "Gen9" graphics were patched right away on the disclosure date and Gen8 Broadwell graphics were already mitigated, Gen7/Gen7.5 graphics took longer... In fact, not until the Linux 5.7 release this spring is there the mitigation for iGPU Leak. On the January disclosure date the Intel open-source developers did post Gen7/Gen7.5 patches for Ivybridge/Haswell that killed the graphics performance. Given the hefty performance hits, the patches weren't merged to mainline.

Jenkins security: Latest advisory highlights more than 20 vulnerable plugins The maintainers of the Jenkins project have issued a security advisory that highlights vulnerabilities in more than 20 plugins for the open source automation server. DevOps teams are urged to check the advisory to ensure their continuous integration pipelines are not impacted by any of the flaws, and update their builds where necessary. Among the list of now-patched bugs is a sandbox bypass vulnerability impacting the Script Security Plugin, which has nearly 250,000 active installations.

How security keeps up when developers drive open source Technological transformation is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiator, with businesses across all sectors investing heavily in new platforms, tools, and frameworks. In response, open source has emerged as the most viable, cost-effective and leading-edge solution in enabling organisations to gain the edge in innovation. No longer do individual businesses need to purchase or build all the software they need in-house. Instead, developers can now benefit from and build on the work of entire development communities, harnessing their collective power instead of starting from scratch. This is enabling countless new strands of innovation and increasing the speed to market for new products. According to research, 69% of IT leaders deem open source as very important to an organisation’s overall enterprise infrastructure software plans. But software development wasn’t always done this way.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers IBM ‘Call For Code’ Challenges Software Developers To Address Climate Change Developers like pizza and soda (it’s a necessary fuel base combo), but they also need a purpose. This reality is being reflected in the nature of the software coding challenges that we’re currently seeing staged around the globe. Code challenges, hackfests, hackathons and app creator contests used to (before the turn of the last millennium) run with fairly open remits i.e. developers were typically challenged to ‘build something amazing’, in whatever stream they felt the need to follow.

OpenUK schools competition uses MiniMU Glove, Red Hat also lends a hand OpenUK, the open technology advocate organisation for open data, open source hardware and open source software in Britain, today announced a new competition for children at what is known as age group Key Stage 3 (11-14 years old) focused on expanding awareness open technology for society. The competition will be based on assembling and using MiniMU gloves, which come in a child friendly kit and are powered by BBC micro:bit devices. The MiniMU kit is a make-it-yourself musical glove for children aged 8 and above. It is based on the MiMU Gloves designed by musician Imogen Heap.

Fedora program update: 2020-11 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Beta Freeze is underway. Fedora 32 Beta is go! It will release on Tuesday, 17 March. Update your team’s release readiness status in the wiki. North America changed summer time this week. Did you notice? Check your meeting times and see my email to the devel list for more information.