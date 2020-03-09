Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 15th of March 2020 07:27:14 AM Filed under
Software
Security
  • Technical trouble spoils Joe Biden's first 'virtual town hall'

    The start time of Friday's "virtual town hall" was pushed back by two hours -- and then it still started 15 minutes late. As those on Zoom waited to watch, the video alternated between confused-looking Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois, as well as Vivek Murthy, the former surgeon general and a member of a committee advising Biden on how to handle campaigning amid a pandemic.

    The event started with brief remarks from Durbin, who wasn't visible to those watching on Zoom.

    Then Biden came on and he was visible, but no one could hear him: His audio was so choppy that it could not be understood. At one point, he stopped and restarted, but the audio problem hadn't been solved.

  • Los Angeles Utility Accused of Cybersecurity Coverup

    The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has been accused of deliberately keeping widespread gaps in its cybersecurity a secret from regulators in a large-scale coverup involving the city's mayor.

    The allegations were made by Ardent Cyber Solutions LLC, a company hired by the Department of Water and Power (DWP) in April 2019 to perform cybersecurity work.

    In a 10-page claim filed against the city earlier this year, Ardent states that it uncovered an "extremely high number of unpatched vulnerabilities" in the company's "corporate IT network."

  • Apple Closes Most of Its Stores for 2 Weeks

    Apple said it would close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

    The move signaled that retailers might be the next part of society to shut their doors.

  • [Attackers] had access to European electricity organization’s email server for weeks: report

    The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) said a data breach had been confined to its office network, and that no critical power systems were affected. It didn’t mention how or why the intrusion began.

    But a public analysis of a cybersecurity incident, which multiple people familiar with the matter said matches the details of the ENTSO-E breach, indicates that the attackers were communicating with the victim organization’s email server for more than a month.

  • A Mobile Voting App That's Already in Use Is Filled With Critical Flaws

    Voatz, a mobile voting app that's already been used in several elections in the United States, has more than a dozen critical security flaws, according to a newly released audit. The audit also shows Voatz publicly refuted an MIT report that found flaws in its app even after it received confirmation that it was accurate.

    The audit, which was prepared by cybersecurity firm Trail of Bits for Voatz and Tusk Philanthropies, which has partnered with Voatz on some of its pilot voting projects, found 48 technical vulnerabilities, 16 of which were "high-severity issues."

LibrePlanet day 1: Can free software carry an entire online conference? Yes, it can!

Sometimes, all of your best-laid plans can go awry, and when COVID-19 collided with LibrePlanet 2020, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) staff and management had to make an incredibly tough decision: how were we to weigh the risk of a spreading pandemic against our most important yearly event? Within the space of a week, we had to change course from months of scrupulous planning and figure out how to ensure that our carefully-composed program could move forward, giving the worldwide free software community access to the experts, creators, and enthusiasts we had planned to bring together in Boston. We were incredibly excited to present this slate of free software luminaries and newcomers, all eager to discuss what it will take to "Free the Future," and we weren't about to let all of that effort go to waste. Thankfully, free software activists aren't afraid of a little adversity, and are accustomed to taking on challenges. In only a few days, we fully shifted gears to deliver the LibrePlanet 2020 program remotely, with online talks streaming in from all over the world. We're so grateful to our speakers, who have been so flexible, and to the last-minute benefactors that volunteered to help fill any gaps that might ensue. All this allowed us to present you with a nearly full program for the event! Read more

Security Leftovers

  • The next generation of hackers may target your medical implants

    The chilling message flashed across Anya's field of view, blurring everything else in sight. The twenty-six-year-old account executive stared and listened in horror as a malicious intruder activated her auditory cortex, simulating speech deep inside her brain. The voice was gravelly and heavily digitized. "Your cloud-connected neuroprosthetic has been compromised, and there's nothing you can do about it! We now control your personal data stream. Oh, and what a stream it is! So many secrets. So many unclean thoughts. You're lucky you were hacked by us and not someone less…tactful. "With the access we now have to your thoughts, we could make you do anything. Anything! You have twenty-four hours to pay $7,000 into the untraceable Cryptex account we will provide you or we will publish all of your deepest, darkest secrets for everyone to see! Ha ha ha ha! Don't forget, we now know who your family is, and your employer, and your church, and . . ." The dreadful voice fizzled out, the flashing message disappeared, but Anya's vision was still heavily blurred. A different, more tranquil voice began activating her auditory cortex. "Your Neurotector Anti-Intrusion Suite has been activated. Please remain calm and do not move while we complete our scan and remove any unauthorized software from your neuroprosthetic." Anya breathed deeply, trying to calm her nerves. Thank heaven she had opted for neuro-protection software a year ago! The rampant increase of new cognitive hacking exploits, from false-memory droppers to this sort of snareware, made it essential. Anya's vision suddenly cleared and the security software voice returned. "The intruder has been eradicated, and there are no indications of any privacy compromise through outbound transmission. All altered files and memories have been restored. Have a nice day."

  • Linux 5.7 To Bring Mitigation For Intel Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell "iGPU Leak"

    Back in January "iGPU Leak" was disclosed as CVE-2019-14615 as an information leakage vulnerability affecting Intel's graphics architecture leading to both register and local memory leaks. While Intel "Gen9" graphics were patched right away on the disclosure date and Gen8 Broadwell graphics were already mitigated, Gen7/Gen7.5 graphics took longer... In fact, not until the Linux 5.7 release this spring is there the mitigation for iGPU Leak. On the January disclosure date the Intel open-source developers did post Gen7/Gen7.5 patches for Ivybridge/Haswell that killed the graphics performance. Given the hefty performance hits, the patches weren't merged to mainline.

  • Jenkins security: Latest advisory highlights more than 20 vulnerable plugins

    The maintainers of the Jenkins project have issued a security advisory that highlights vulnerabilities in more than 20 plugins for the open source automation server. DevOps teams are urged to check the advisory to ensure their continuous integration pipelines are not impacted by any of the flaws, and update their builds where necessary. Among the list of now-patched bugs is a sandbox bypass vulnerability impacting the Script Security Plugin, which has nearly 250,000 active installations.

  • How security keeps up when developers drive open source

    Technological transformation is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiator, with businesses across all sectors investing heavily in new platforms, tools, and frameworks. In response, open source has emerged as the most viable, cost-effective and leading-edge solution in enabling organisations to gain the edge in innovation. No longer do individual businesses need to purchase or build all the software they need in-house. Instead, developers can now benefit from and build on the work of entire development communities, harnessing their collective power instead of starting from scratch. This is enabling countless new strands of innovation and increasing the speed to market for new products. According to research, 69% of IT leaders deem open source as very important to an organisation’s overall enterprise infrastructure software plans. But software development wasn’t always done this way.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • IBM ‘Call For Code’ Challenges Software Developers To Address Climate Change

    Developers like pizza and soda (it’s a necessary fuel base combo), but they also need a purpose. This reality is being reflected in the nature of the software coding challenges that we’re currently seeing staged around the globe. Code challenges, hackfests, hackathons and app creator contests used to (before the turn of the last millennium) run with fairly open remits i.e. developers were typically challenged to ‘build something amazing’, in whatever stream they felt the need to follow.

  • OpenUK schools competition uses MiniMU Glove, Red Hat also lends a hand

    OpenUK, the open technology advocate organisation for open data, open source hardware and open source software in Britain, today announced a new competition for children at what is known as age group Key Stage 3 (11-14 years old) focused on expanding awareness open technology for society. The competition will be based on assembling and using MiniMU gloves, which come in a child friendly kit and are powered by BBC micro:bit devices. The MiniMU kit is a make-it-yourself musical glove for children aged 8 and above. It is based on the MiMU Gloves designed by musician Imogen Heap.

  • Fedora program update: 2020-11

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Beta Freeze is underway. Fedora 32 Beta is go! It will release on Tuesday, 17 March. Update your team’s release readiness status in the wiki. North America changed summer time this week. Did you notice? Check your meeting times and see my email to the devel list for more information.

KDE and GNOME: ikona 1.0, KF5, Shortwave Goes Stable and How to Use Sysprof

  • ikona 1.0

    this is where Ikona's meat lies—the application icon view. it displays application icons at a pixel-perfect size in an environment similar to a Plasma desktop. by default, it just shows Ikona's icon. the real meat is when you press “Create Icon.” this exports a special type of SVG with the suffix .ikona.app.svg. Ikona can process these SVGs to produce multiple sizes of the same icon from one SVG file, making wrangling with multiple sizes of icon simple. saving the icon will cause Ikona to instantly update its preview of the icon. once you're done designing your icon, you use the export screen to export your icon.

  • Scaling Barcodes in KF5::Prison

    In the past couple of days I tried to finally address an issue in KDE Itinerary where UIC 918.3 train tickets could be rendered in a way that they weren’t accepted by the scanner. That turned into a journey into the depths of high DPI rendering inside KDE Frameworks’ barcode rendering library Prison.

  • Shortwave – First stable release

    Today, after nearly two years of development I’m very proud to say: The first stable version of Shortwave is now available! I have put a lot of time and effort into this project, now it is finally time to make it available for everyone :-).

  • Christian Hergert: How to use Sysprof to…

    First off, before using Sysprof to improve the performance of a particular piece of software, make sure you’re compiling with flags that allow us to have enough information to unwind stack frames. Sysprof will use libunwind in some cases, but a majority of our stack unwinding is done by the Linux kernel which can currently only follow eh_frame (exception handling) information.

