today's leftovers
Linux Action News 149
Solid releases from GNOME and Firefox, bad news for custom Android ROM users, and a new container distro from Amazon.
Plus Mozilla and KaiOS team up to bring the modern web to feature phones, and the surprising way Microsoft is shipping a Linux kernel.
Neofetch update 7.0 can show more information – bupskel and ArcoLinux Tweak Tool
Content of the video
we no longer have the ArcoLinux version in neofetch
we learn why bupskel can be interesting
do a bupskel before and after the update and then do a meld with these two new folders
first do a skel to get the new config in your home directory
or only copy/paste over the content of
new : memory expressed in percentage
new : show de version
new : used disk in percentage
we show you how to display the logo of another distro with neofetch –ascii_distro …
we show you the difference between the three neofetch files in ~/.config/neofetch
sysinfo still shows your ArcoLinux version
cat /etc/lsb-release will also show your version
we will show you how to use a logo
Open Source Alternative To Salesforce : Crust CRM
Ireland based Crust Technologies is building a full open source alternative to Salesforce CRM. Crust CEO, Niall McCarthy explains why he created his company around open source solitons to take on Salesforce.
EY Launches Baseline Protocol, an Open Source Initiative for the Public Ethereum Blockchain [Ed: A "protocol" is not "open source"; quit openwashing.]
EY announced the launch of the Baseline protocol, a new package of public domain blockchain tools that will allow enterprises to build and deploy procurement and other business processes securely and privately on the public Ethereum blockchain. EY developed the Baseline protocol in cooperation with ConsenSys and Microsoft.
Aiven increases access to managed Apache Kafka by providing it on AWS Marketplace
Aiven, a startup that combines the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, announced today that its products will be available in the AWS Marketplace, starting with Aiven for Apache Kafka. This enables customers who use AWS to simplify their procurement process when purchasing Aiven products.
today's howtos
Handling attacks on volunteers and their families
Over the years, volunteers have done a lot to promote and contribute to free and open source software and the organizations/communities in this space. The leaders are not the only ones doing this work. Many people are quietly doing far more work than the leaders of some free software organizations. In 2017, the now defunct FSFE Fellowship, which consisted of approximately 1,500 Fellows, voted for me to be their community representative. Not only did I have to represent those who voted for me, but also those who voted for other candidates. I also discovered that I was representing a Fellow who died leaving a EUR 150,000 bequest. Although I was only a volunteer, I took all those responsibilities seriously. I didn't realize this at the beginning but representing the interests of donors and volunteers put me in opposition to some people who had not previously had to deal with the same level of committment from a community representative. The type of people who paid themselves salaries and took long periods of paternity leave after receiving that bequest. Around that time, I was also dealing with some incredibly tragic circumstances in my family life. I resigned from some of my roles, for example, being a Google Summer of Code admin in Debian. Thanks to the never-ending creativity of open source politics, people immediately started rather offensive lies trying to connect me to trolling or even suggesting that I was expelled. It isn't coincidence when people say things like that about somebody elected by the volunteers. My only mistake was joining the FSFE in the first place. In September 2018, Debian's leader (DPL) Chris Lamb had the Debian Account Managers move my key from the DD keyring to the inferior DM keyring. They wanted me to feel humiliated. They wanted me to continue contributing to Debian, but under their coercive control. You can see the entry on 20 September 2018 when I was moved from the DD to the DM keyring, not expelled. The thing is, my responsibility is to my employer and clients. By exercising this control over me, those co-conspirators aspired to have the power of an employer without actually paying me. In other words, they wanted me to be their slave and their puppet.
This week in KDE: polishing the System Tray and more
Lots of work has being done this weke to polish up the Plasma System Tray, both visually and functionally. See the overarching visual task at https://phabricator.kde.org/T10470. Lots more interesting work is in progress but not yet done, such as an effort to use the same UI component in System Tray items rather than having each one re-invent the wheel. That’s not done yet but should hopefully make it for Plasma 5.19.
Android Leftovers
