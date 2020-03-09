Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Software: Elephant, Containers, Persepolis Download Manager, nomacs

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 15th of March 2020 03:31:02 PM Filed under
Software
  • Elephant is an open source, cross platform note taking application

    Jotting down notes is a great way to remember things to do, and can help increase your productivity. We have reviewed a handful of note taking applications here like Notes, QOwnNotes, Tomboy-ng to name a few.

  • Essential things to know about container networking

    Containers have emerged over the past several years to provide an efficient method of storing and delivering applications reliably across different computing environments. By containerizing an application platform and its dependencies, differences in OS distributions and underlying infrastructures are abstracted away.

    Networking has emerged as a critical element within the container ecosystem, providing connectivity between containers running on the same host as well as on different hosts, says Michael Letourneau, an IT architect at Liberty Mutual Insurance. "Putting an application into a container automatically drives the need for network connectivity for that container," says Letourneau, whose primary focus is on building and operating Liberty Mutual's container platform.

  • Persepolis Download Manager is an open source and cross platform download manager

    Today we'll be taking a look at another one called Persepolis Download Manager, which is available for Windows, Linux and macOS. The program uses Aria2c (open source command-line download tool) and serves as a GUI for it.

  • nomacs 3.14

    nomacs is a free image viewer, which supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all common image formats including RAW and psd images. nomacs features semi-transparent widgets that display additional information such as thumbnails, metadata or histogram.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Linux Action News 149

    Solid releases from GNOME and Firefox, bad news for custom Android ROM users, and a new container distro from Amazon. Plus Mozilla and KaiOS team up to bring the modern web to feature phones, and the surprising way Microsoft is shipping a Linux kernel.

  • Neofetch update 7.0 can show more information – bupskel and ArcoLinux Tweak Tool

    Content of the video we no longer have the ArcoLinux version in neofetch we learn why bupskel can be interesting do a bupskel before and after the update and then do a meld with these two new folders first do a skel to get the new config in your home directory or only copy/paste over the content of new : memory expressed in percentage new : show de version new : used disk in percentage we show you how to display the logo of another distro with neofetch –ascii_distro … we show you the difference between the three neofetch files in ~/.config/neofetch sysinfo still shows your ArcoLinux version cat /etc/lsb-release will also show your version we will show you how to use a logo

  • Open Source Alternative To Salesforce : Crust CRM

    Ireland based Crust Technologies is building a full open source alternative to Salesforce CRM. Crust CEO, Niall McCarthy explains why he created his company around open source solitons to take on Salesforce.

  • EY Launches Baseline Protocol, an Open Source Initiative for the Public Ethereum Blockchain [Ed: A "protocol" is not "open source"; quit openwashing.]

    EY announced the launch of the Baseline protocol, a new package of public domain blockchain tools that will allow enterprises to build and deploy procurement and other business processes securely and privately on the public Ethereum blockchain. EY developed the Baseline protocol in cooperation with ConsenSys and Microsoft.

  • Aiven increases access to managed Apache Kafka by providing it on AWS Marketplace

    Aiven, a startup that combines the best open source technologies with cloud infrastructure, announced today that its products will be available in the AWS Marketplace, starting with Aiven for Apache Kafka. This enables customers who use AWS to simplify their procurement process when purchasing Aiven products.

Richard Stallman Presents Award for the Advancement of Free Software (FSF) and Alex Oliva Publishes Essay ("A New Dawn for Software Freedom")

  • new dawn

    In the end, I did not get a speaking slot for 0G, the slot before the awards was not given to me because "it used to be Richard's not because he was president of the FSF, but because he's Richard", Richard got neither an award nor a speaking slot, and the article was not taken up by the FSF. I guess this means I can publish it on my own, and mention it on IRC to virtual attendants at the first fully-online LibrePlanet. As for the awards, Richard did get to present the award for the Advancement of Free Software to Jim Meyering, and I introduced the Outstanding New Free Software Contributor Clarissa Lima Borges. Thanks to Jim and Clarissa for choosing us. Congratulations to both, and to Let's Encrypt, the awarded Project of Social Benefit.

  • A New Dawn for Software Freedom

    January, 2020, marked the sunset of two very popular software platforms. Users of both have long been warned in advance and extended support is available, but nevertheless many users felt compelled to upgrade. Such helplessness is common in non-free software, but free software users have autonomy. How could it feel the same? Windows 7 is non-free, so the vendor knows they can corral users away from it, unless they heed our call to liberate it, which would enable communities to keep on maintaining it independently, just as Python 2 ones can, and indeed some have. Whether twelve years are long enough to leave a programming language behind, and whether there are good enough reasons to do so are debatable (GCC maintains support for popular languages from the 1970's) but also besides the point: free software users always have an alternative to taking commands from a vendor.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6