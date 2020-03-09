The $199 Pinebook Pro Gets Even Better With New Manjaro KDE Version
The Manjaro team has done great work creating KDE, Xfce and i3 variants of the OS for the Pinebook Pro, but Pine64 says the KDE Edition is “arguably the most end-user friendly and polished.”
One of the highlights? Here, KDE Plasma is utilizing the open source Panfrost GPU driver for OpenGL desktop and app acceleration, apparently to great effect. Ericinski tells me it’s quite performant given the system’s specs. KODI is working out of the box, 1080p movies play well in Firefox, and games like Quake 3 and OpenArena are running at full 1080p/60FPS.
