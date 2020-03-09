Content of the video we no longer have the ArcoLinux version in neofetch we learn why bupskel can be interesting do a bupskel before and after the update and then do a meld with these two new folders first do a skel to get the new config in your home directory or only copy/paste over the content of new : memory expressed in percentage new : show de version new : used disk in percentage we show you how to display the logo of another distro with neofetch –ascii_distro … we show you the difference between the three neofetch files in ~/.config/neofetch sysinfo still shows your ArcoLinux version cat /etc/lsb-release will also show your version we will show you how to use a logo

Richard Stallman Presents Award for the Advancement of Free Software (FSF) and Alex Oliva Publishes Essay ("A New Dawn for Software Freedom") new dawn In the end, I did not get a speaking slot for 0G, the slot before the awards was not given to me because "it used to be Richard's not because he was president of the FSF, but because he's Richard", Richard got neither an award nor a speaking slot, and the article was not taken up by the FSF. I guess this means I can publish it on my own, and mention it on IRC to virtual attendants at the first fully-online LibrePlanet. As for the awards, Richard did get to present the award for the Advancement of Free Software to Jim Meyering, and I introduced the Outstanding New Free Software Contributor Clarissa Lima Borges. Thanks to Jim and Clarissa for choosing us. Congratulations to both, and to Let's Encrypt, the awarded Project of Social Benefit.

A New Dawn for Software Freedom January, 2020, marked the sunset of two very popular software platforms. Users of both have long been warned in advance and extended support is available, but nevertheless many users felt compelled to upgrade. Such helplessness is common in non-free software, but free software users have autonomy. How could it feel the same? Windows 7 is non-free, so the vendor knows they can corral users away from it, unless they heed our call to liberate it, which would enable communities to keep on maintaining it independently, just as Python 2 ones can, and indeed some have. Whether twelve years are long enough to leave a programming language behind, and whether there are good enough reasons to do so are debatable (GCC maintains support for popular languages from the 1970's) but also besides the point: free software users always have an alternative to taking commands from a vendor.