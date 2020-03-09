today's howtos
Restic – A Fast, Secure And Efficient Backup Application
A Vim script function to select signatures in Neomutt
How to Install PostgreSQL Database and pgAdmin on Linux
How to install the LibreOffice on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
How to Install Opera for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
How to set up the Srain IRC client on Linux
The $199 Pinebook Pro Gets Even Better With New Manjaro KDE Version
The Manjaro team has done great work creating KDE, Xfce and i3 variants of the OS for the Pinebook Pro, but Pine64 says the KDE Edition is “arguably the most end-user friendly and polished.” One of the highlights? Here, KDE Plasma is utilizing the open source Panfrost GPU driver for OpenGL desktop and app acceleration, apparently to great effect. Ericinski tells me it’s quite performant given the system’s specs. KODI is working out of the box, 1080p movies play well in Firefox, and games like Quake 3 and OpenArena are running at full 1080p/60FPS.
Software: Elephant, Containers, Persepolis Download Manager, nomacs
If you're self-isolating and in need, here's a bunch of awesome free Linux games
It's a scary time, with more restrictions being announced regularly across the world to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Here's a list of some really great free games for Linux if you find yourself stuck with self-isolation and low on funds.
Today in Techrights
