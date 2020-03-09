Language Selection

Linux 5.6-rc6

Sunday 15th of March 2020 11:47:37 PM
Linux


Another week, another rc.

Things look normal - all the stats look like they usually do at this point.

The full patch is about 60% driver changes (gpu, networking, s390
stand out, but there's noise all over), with the rest being tooling
(mainly perf), networking, arch updates (mainly x86, but some arc,
mips and s390 too), and misc core updates.

Diffstat looks normal, and the number of commits is right in the
middle of the usual range too. And I don't think any of the commits
look all that strange either - it's all pretty small.

So please test,

            Linus

Sunday 15th of March 2020 11:49:17 PM
  • Linux 5.6-rc6 Released With The Kernel Coming In At Just The Right Size

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.6-rc6 and the code metrics are looking good for this stage of the kernel cycle.

    Linus noted all the stats look like they usually should for the sixth weekly release candidate. Around 60% of the changes this week were regression/fixing on the driver side while the remainder were tooling/perf subsystem, arch updates, and other areas. The overall Git commit count for the week is also on target.

    So if this keeps up, Linux 5.6 could be releasing on time at the end of March as opposed to getting pulled out a week or more by extra release candidates.

Games: Linux at AMD, Rocket League, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Carrion: When Is The Horror Game Releasing

  • AMD looks to court Linux gamers by making its GPU driver even better

    AMD is hiring a new Lead Linux Kernel Developer to work on its AMDGPU driver for Linux. The position will be based at AMD’s campus in Austin, Texas, and the lead developer will focus on designing and maintaining the graphics driver for Linux. [...] AMD’s open source unified Linux graphics driver is already well-liked within the community, and we’ve seen a good deal of positive feedback as to its stability and compatibility – which as you may know, represents something of a contrast compared to the situation with Windows. Meanwhile Nvidia’s Linux driver is a proprietary affair, and not ideal for everyone (such as those with older GPUs, for example), while open source alternatives like Nouveau are in a rougher state, and hampered by a lack of documentation as we’ve discussed in the past (although Nvidia does seem to be making efforts to remedy this).

  • Rocket League’s Last Update for Mac and Linux Releases March 10

    Rocket League developer Psyonix detailed what is coming in the March update for the game, which will also be the final update for the Mac and Linux versions. The update for all platforms changes a few default settings for the camera and controls, adds three Dynamic Range Presets for the game’s HDR Audio, and features the ability to trade in five Blueprints of the same series and rarity for a higher rarity blueprint in return. The March update also disables all online features for the Mac and Linux versions, such as matchmaking and in-game purchases.

  • Wrath: Aeon of Ruin engine source code released - a quick look

    The developers of Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, an FPS game built on the Darkplaces engine, have seemingly been a bit sneaky and released the source code to their engine fork with little fanfare on GitHub. The source code release was to be expected, since Wrath's engine is based on Darkplaces, itself a fork of the Quake engine under the GPL license. Under the GPL, derivative works must also be licensed as GPL and the source code must be provided to anyone that asks. Originally the source code was to be released publicly after the Early Access period had ended but it was probably easier to make a public repository now rather than address individual source code requests.

  • Carrion: When Is The Horror Game Releasing, Which Monsters Can You Play

    In Mac, it requires minimum OSX 10.12+ and in Linux, Ubuntu 18.04+. All the Operating Systems require a 64-bit processor.

today's howtos

The $199 Pinebook Pro Gets Even Better With New Manjaro KDE Version

The Manjaro team has done great work creating KDE, Xfce and i3 variants of the OS for the Pinebook Pro, but Pine64 says the KDE Edition is “arguably the most end-user friendly and polished.” One of the highlights? Here, KDE Plasma is utilizing the open source Panfrost GPU driver for OpenGL desktop and app acceleration, apparently to great effect. Ericinski tells me it’s quite performant given the system’s specs. KODI is working out of the box, 1080p movies play well in Firefox, and games like Quake 3 and OpenArena are running at full 1080p/60FPS. Read more

Software: Elephant, Containers, Persepolis Download Manager, nomacs

  • Elephant is an open source, cross platform note taking application

    Jotting down notes is a great way to remember things to do, and can help increase your productivity. We have reviewed a handful of note taking applications here like Notes, QOwnNotes, Tomboy-ng to name a few.

  • Essential things to know about container networking

    Containers have emerged over the past several years to provide an efficient method of storing and delivering applications reliably across different computing environments. By containerizing an application platform and its dependencies, differences in OS distributions and underlying infrastructures are abstracted away. Networking has emerged as a critical element within the container ecosystem, providing connectivity between containers running on the same host as well as on different hosts, says Michael Letourneau, an IT architect at Liberty Mutual Insurance. "Putting an application into a container automatically drives the need for network connectivity for that container," says Letourneau, whose primary focus is on building and operating Liberty Mutual's container platform.

  • Persepolis Download Manager is an open source and cross platform download manager

    Today we'll be taking a look at another one called Persepolis Download Manager, which is available for Windows, Linux and macOS. The program uses Aria2c (open source command-line download tool) and serves as a GUI for it.

  • nomacs 3.14

    nomacs is a free image viewer, which supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all common image formats including RAW and psd images. nomacs features semi-transparent widgets that display additional information such as thumbnails, metadata or histogram.

