Linux 5.6-rc6
Another week, another rc. Things look normal - all the stats look like they usually do at this point. The full patch is about 60% driver changes (gpu, networking, s390 stand out, but there's noise all over), with the rest being tooling (mainly perf), networking, arch updates (mainly x86, but some arc, mips and s390 too), and misc core updates. Diffstat looks normal, and the number of commits is right in the middle of the usual range too. And I don't think any of the commits look all that strange either - it's all pretty small. So please test, Linus
