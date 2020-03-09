LibrePlanet 2020 online: Second day of the conference closes on a high note
This followed on the heels of the previous day's presentation of the Free Software Awards to Let's Encrypt, Jim Meyering, and Clarissa Lima Borges, along with Free Software Foundation (FSF) executive director John Sullivan's announcement of a new FSF-sponsored working group to document and address the problem of proprietary communication tools. Just like the first day, the FSF coordinated with remote speakers and viewers from around the world via a fully free streaming setup which, while not without its technical challenges, proved that putting on a high quality conference using only free software is indeed possible. And in a look into the future of LibrePlanet itself, FSF program manager Zoë Kooyman announced the FSF's plans to create a LibrePlanet Community Council, which could provide input on matters at the heart of the conference's organization.
Appropriate to the conference theme of "Free[ing] the Future," Shannon Dosemagen kicked off day two of the conference with her talk "For us, by us: Free technology, community science, and the pursuit of environmental problem solving." In a prerecorded talk delivered to the conference, she speculated about free software's ability to lend assistance to community science efforts aiming to address environmental concerns. Drawing from her work with Public Lab, a recipient of the 2017 Free Software Award for Projects of Social Benefit, Dosemagen used the 2010 BP oil disaster as a lens to view the progress of free technology for environmental monitoring. She then joined the conference remotely via Jitsi to take questions from a large audience in the LibrePlanet IRC channel on Freenode.
