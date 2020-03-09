Open Data and Free Software Versus COVID-19 Cloud And Open Source Can Reinvent Tech Conferences In The COVID-19 (And Carbon-Negative) Era It is a time of significant change, which none of us can predict. First reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019, Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is beginning to change personal and work lives around the world. Considered by the World Health Organization to be less lethal but more contagious than its cousin SARS-CoVid, COVID-19 is making its presence felt in ways that we can see, and in many ways that we can’t, yet.

FB group forms to open-source development of coronavirus-related medical hardware A group has been formed on Facebook to help facilitate the open-source development of medical hardware (such as ventilators, filter masks, non-contact door openers, etc) to help fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Open-source data sharing is helping researchers understand COVID-19 The coronavirus pandemic is on everyone’s minds. Meanwhile, researchers around the globe are working day and night to find ways to contain and hopefully cure it. Although traditional methods like modeling and statistics are certainly helpful, a newer tool is also making an impact. Scientists are utilizing “open science” platforms that share genomic data to help identify connections and new strains of the novel coronavirus. Already, the use of this strategy helped uncover the fact that COVID-19 had been running rampant in Seattle for weeks longer than researchers thought.

Deep learning helps group study contagion pattern of COVID-19 It has discovered, by collecting and releasing collated data related to the path COVID-19 has taken, the ability to track and predict the spread of the virus, in real time via an open source platform, which could be instrumental in containment and future outbreak control. While the epidemiology of the disease has already identified the genome responsible for the virus, the patterns by which the virus spreads are still wholly unknown. This is where open source data collection and release can step in and contribute to research and development of solutions, faster than ever before. USCHAG CEO, Scott George said: "Lack of information is often the catalyst for mass panic when it comes to fast spreading disease. We see some very applicable ways to help contain and educate through data that can be collated on the quantum level, that when released, has the ability to definitively slow or even stop the spread of these super bugs and viruses before they reach pandemic proportions."

COVID-19 + People + Technology x Open Source Data = Solutions U.S. Consumer Healthcare Advocacy Group, a company that uses deep learning algorithms to advocate on behalf of consumers within the health and wellness space has started to study the contagion pattern of COVID-19. They have discovered, by collecting and releasing collated data related to the path COVID-19 has taken, the ability to track and predict the spread of the virus, in real time via an open source platform, which could be instrumental in containment and future outbreak control. While the epidemiology of the disease has already identified the genome responsible for the virus, the patterns by which the virus spreads are still wholly unknown. This is where open source data collection and release can step in and contribute to research and development of solutions, faster than ever before.

Moodle Based Business (LMS) Sold Learning Technologies to acquire Moodle specialist, Open LMS Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) is to acquire Open LMS, a big name in the world of Moodle, an open-source learning management system (LMS). Learning Technologies (LTG) is to pay US$31.7mln in cash to acquire Open LMS from Blackboard Inc. The acquisition will be funded from the group’s existing cash and bank facilities.

Blackboard Shifts Away From the Open Source Business By Selling Its Moodle Based Business Blackboard Inc. announced this week the sale of its Open LMS, a Moodle-based platform formerly known as Moodlerooms. The buyer is a London-based corporate education company Learning Technologies Group (LTG) for $31.7 million. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter. “The transaction enables Blackboard to further simplify its business and accelerate momentum in helping clients move to its Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment of Learn and Ultra,” said Bill Ballhaus, CEO at Blackboard.

Blackboard to Sell Open LMS Product (Formerly Moodlerooms) for $31.7 Million Blackboard, a Reston, Va.-based provider of learning management software for K-12, higher ed, government and businesses, has agreed to sell its Open LMS business to Learning Technologies Group, or LTG, a London-based conglomerate of workplace learning software services. LTG will pay $31.7 million for all intellectual property and assets related to the Open LMS, formerly called Moodlerooms and currently considered the largest commercial Moodle provider worldwide, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter.

Blackboard to sell open-source LMS platform for $32M Open LMS is a software-as-a-service platform based on Moodle, an open-source LMS. By offloading the unit, Blackboard is shifting away from the open-source LMS market it once sought to serve. Meanwhile, for LTG, the acquisition is "a significant step" toward growing its position in the Moodle marketplace, the company said in a statement.