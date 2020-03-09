FOSS in Finance
Human Rights Foundation Accepts Fully Open Source Bitcoin Donations
The Human Rights Foundation has just announced that it will be accepting Bitcoin donations via BTC Pay Server. Unlike other payment processing services, BTC Pay Server is an entirely open source project than can’t censor transactions.
Previously, Bitcoin payment processing companies have been the subject of controversy. With a middleman facilitating transactions, using Bitcoin with such a service might forfeit both the peer-to-peer and censorship resistance of payments.
Digital Monetary System Tagion Claims Open Source User-driven Networks Are The Future Of Liquidity In Crypto Assets And Fiat Digitalisation
Tagion, a monetary and open banking protocol, has launched its much-anticipated devnet allowing individuals and companies to test a new developer kit and wallet application with everything needed to begin the process of transferring tags.
Celo Foundation to develop open-source platform for payments and more
The Celo Foundation, the group behind the Celo blockchain project, has announced the Alliance for Prosperity.
The alliance has 50 founding members across a range of industries, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, finance, venture capital, payment companies, charities and telecommunications. They have committed to develop the Celo blockchain as a decentralised and open-source platform.
The platform supports stablecoins, dubbed Celo dollars, which are designed to make financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The platform can be used to build mobile applications, including cash transfers, peer-to-peer lending, international remittances and digital wallets.
AVA Labs open-sources codebase for decentralized finance blockchain platform
The codebase for the distributed ledger blockchain platform developed by AVA Labs Inc., a financial blockchain infrastructure development startup, officially became open source today and was released to the global community.
AVA’s vision for its blockchain platform is to become the “AWS of finance,” referring to the cloud computing leader Amazon Web Services Inc. It intends to provide blockchain technology for building decentralized financial applications, or DeFi apps.
Blockchain can empower women financially, former Mozilla COO says
In an op-ed for Coindesk, Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports development and growth of Stellar, an open-source blockchain network that connects world’s financial infrastructure, shared her thoughts about the power of the technology in bridging the financial gap for women. Dixon was the former COO of Mozilla, a free and open-source web browser. She also serves as the general counsel and legal advisor in private equity and technology.
