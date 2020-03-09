Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the 20.04 releases to them We're already past the dependency freeze. The Feature Freeze and Beta is this Thursday 19 of March. More interesting dates April 2: 20.04 RC (20.03.90) Tagging and Release April 16: 20.04 Tagging April 23: 20.04 Release

Apart from the hardware specifications and performance of smartphones, user interfaces also play a significant role in attracting the user’s attention. Hence, it becomes crucial for mobile platforms to work more on the visual aspect of the software. Plasma Mobile is one such software system that supports open-source apps on top of Linux as well as Android mobile platforms. Though it is still under heavy development, the recent changes add major new features and enhancements in applications.

Flying under our radar until now was that KDE Frameworks 5.68 was released last week as the monthly update to this collection of KDE-minded libraries complementing the Qt tool-kit.

How well does Intel sleep? It's just rounded off a record year with a record quarter, turning silicon into greenbacks more efficiently than ever, redeeming recent wobbles in the data centre market and missteps in fabrication with double-digit growth. The company should be slumbering with all the unworried ease of Scrooge McDuck on a mattress stuffed with thousand-dollar bills. Yet the wake-up packet of unease should be pinging its management port with some insistence right now. Intel remains a one-trick pony, entirely dependent on the x86 ISA. It has no game in GPUs, it is tuning out of its 5G interests, it has long handed over handsets to Arm. It has memory, it has Wi-Fi, it has wired networking, but compared to the cash cows of edge and central x86, these are barely cash coypu.

Programming: Golang, C, Eclipse, Perl and Python/WebRTC Golang project structures for independent teams: A better way to go Working in small and independent teams can be tricky for engineers. In my experience as an engineer at Curve, a fast growth scale-up in the fintech sector, I’ve often found that different teams tend to use completely different approaches. This can make moving teams and cross-team communications a challenge. At Curve, we use Golang (or Go for short) for programming. Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable and efficient software. Working with open source language across multiple teams can present its own unique set of challenges. For instance, lots of problems can arise from differences in structure and conforming to different standards. Trying to maintain high code quality standards while also ensuring every project follows best practices can be tough.

numpysane and broadcasting in C Since the beginning, the numpysane library provided a broadcast_define() function to decorate existing Python routines to give them broadcasting awareness. This was very useful, but slow. I just did lots of typing, and now I have a flavor of this in C (the numpysane_pywrap module; new in numpysane 0.22). As expected, you get fast C loops! And similar to the rest of this library, this is a port of something in PDL: PDL::PP.

The Eclipse Foundation Releases IoT Commercial Adoption Survey Results The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its first annual IoT Commercial Adoption survey. One of the first of its kind, this survey’s objective was to gain a better understanding of the IoT industry landscape by identifying the requirements, priorities, and challenges faced by organizations that are deploying and using commercial IoT solutions, including those based on open source technologies. This survey is distinct and separate from the IoT Developer Survey, the industry’s most influential survey from the development front lines, which the Eclipse Foundation has conducted for the last six years.

WebRTC: a working example Recently I had to use WebRTC for a simple project. The technology itself has many advantages and is being developed as an open standard, without the need for any plugins. However, I was quite new to WebRTC and had some problems getting my head around the basic concepts, as well as creating a working solution. There are many tutorials available, but most of them are incomplete, obsolete, or forced me to use some third party services (e.g. Google Firebase), that only made the whole process more complicated to setup and more difficult to understand. I decided to put together the information from all those resources and create a simple, working example of a WebRTC application. It does not require any third party services, unless you want to use it over a public network (in which case owning a server would really help). I hope it will provide a good starting point for everyone who is interested in exploring WebRTC. This is not going to be a full tutorial of the WebRTC technology. You can find plenty of tutorials and detailed explanations all over the internet, for example here. You can also check the WebRTC API, if you want more information. This post is just going to show you one possible working example of WebRTC and explain how it works.