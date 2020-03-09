Security: Patches, Scams, OWASP and More
Updated packages in the past weeks: Plasma5, gcc_multilib, openjdk7 and more
I do regular updates of packages in my repository. I focus on the software that is popular, or relevant to Slackware. For the software with a high visibility I usually write a blog post to alert people to the new stuff.
During the last couple of weeks I have not been writing so much about updates due to personal circumstances, some of it has to do with the Corona outbreak.
I was also affected the death of Erik Jan Tromp (Slackware’s alphageek) early March just after I visited him for a final time in his apartment in Leeuwarden.
How Visa built its own container security solution
Instead of deploying a combination of commercial solutions and spending resources on getting them to work for its environment, Visa's security team went back to basics and created its own continuous monitoring solution that handles security policy enforcement, incident detection and remediation, a project that earned the company a CSO50 Award for security excellence. Called MASHUP (Micro-services based Adaptive Security Hardening and Usage Platform), the solution takes advantage of the native capabilities that already exist on container orchestration platforms such as cgroups, filesystem access controls, and SELinux policies, and it is primarily built on top of open-source tools and libraries.
Hackers Use Fake HIV Test Results As Lure to Infect Computers and Steal Data
Previously, experts found evidence that online crooks were using the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a phishing lure, attempting to exploit fears surrounding the ongoing outbreak.
Threat Dragon: OWASP launches desktop version of popular threat modeling tool
The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) has released an installable desktop variant of Threat Dragon, its popular threat modeling application.
The free and open source Threat Dragon tool includes system diagramming and a rule engine to automatically determine and rank security threats, suggest mitigations, and implement countermeasures.
The newly launched desktop version is based on Electron. There are installers available for both Windows and macOS, as well as RPM and Debian packages for Linux. Models are stored on the local file system.
There’s also a web application, with model files stored in GitHub – other storage is planned for the future – and OWASP says it is currently maintaining a working prototype in sync with the master code branch.
Open-source options offer increased SOC tool interoperability
Anecdotal evidence of security operations center (SOC) tool overload is overwhelming — at CSO we hear complaints from industry sources about this problem all the time — but the 2019 SANS SOC Survey attempted to quantify the problem. For most survey respondents, there were roughly equal numbers of SOC analysts as there were full-time employees tasked with maintaining the SOC security tools. That's on top of the expense of purchasing those security tools in the first place.
[...]
Since October, 25 organisations have joined the OCA, and the alliance hopes to continue to grow to encompass all the major cybersecurity vendors today. Other members include Indegy, CrowdStrike, Fortinet and ReversingLabs.
“What we’re trying to do as an industry, if we can align around a common data model and a common set of APIs, then that problem [a lack of interoperable security tools] becomes a much smaller problem than it is today,” Chris Smith, principal engineer at McAfee, tells CSO.
STIX (Structured Threat Information eXpression) is useful “if you’re threat hunting and you want to query all your other tools for evidence of a certain artefact use STIXShifter to ask that question in a vendor-neutral platform agnostic language,” the GitHub rep said.
“STIXShifter would be the technology that enables a company to search for an indicator of compromise across multiple tools, data repositories,” Jason Keirstead, chief architect, IBM Security Threat Management, tells CSO. (IBM contributed STIXShifter to the project.) “If that search turns up a compromised device, OpenDXL Ontology would be the mechanism that would be used to issue alerts/notifications across other tools in order to begin remediation.”
Warning: Are You Using One Of These 20 Dangerous Smartphone PINs?
But some PIN codes are much more secure than others, and you might be surprised to find out which are the most easy to guess. You would assume, for example, that a longer PIN code was better, but six digit numbers provide little more security than four digit ones, according to a study by researchers from Ruhr University, the Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy in Bochum, Germany and George Washington University in the U.S.
Binance Adds Open-Source Implementation for Edwards-Curve Digital Signature
By putting consistent efforts, the development team of Binance is excited for the implementation of a powerful new technology. Binance announces the open-source implementation of a TSS library for Edwards-Curve Digital Signature Algorithm-(ECDSA) which aims to extend support for different blockchains like Cardano, NANO, Stellar Lumens, Waves, and Libra.
Binance announced the implementation of an open-source Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS) library three months ago, which is considered to be a major step taken by Binance that will further contribute to the development of open-source blockchain. The library is reconcilable with ECDSA-based blockchains, which comprises of Binance Chain, Bitcoin, and Ethereum networks, which is already used to build token swap bridges and more.
Chips that pass in the night: How risky is RISC-V to Arm, Intel and the others? Very
How well does Intel sleep? It's just rounded off a record year with a record quarter, turning silicon into greenbacks more efficiently than ever, redeeming recent wobbles in the data centre market and missteps in fabrication with double-digit growth. The company should be slumbering with all the unworried ease of Scrooge McDuck on a mattress stuffed with thousand-dollar bills. Yet the wake-up packet of unease should be pinging its management port with some insistence right now. Intel remains a one-trick pony, entirely dependent on the x86 ISA. It has no game in GPUs, it is tuning out of its 5G interests, it has long handed over handsets to Arm. It has memory, it has Wi-Fi, it has wired networking, but compared to the cash cows of edge and central x86, these are barely cash coypu.
KDE: Release of KDE Frameworks 5.68, New Changes and 20.04 RC Next Month
Programming: Golang, C, Eclipse, Perl and Python/WebRTC
FOSS in Finance
