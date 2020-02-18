Software: Gnirehtet, BlueZ, KeePass
Most recent Android smartphones have a built-in tethering feature that allows you to share your phone’s internet connection with a laptop, tablet, or other devices (although not all wireless carriers let you use this feature, and many charge extra for it).
But what if you want to share your PC’s internet connection with your phone? That’s where reverse tethering comes in.
While there are a number of ways to do this, gnirehtet is one of the more versatile options I’ve seen… albeit one that’s kind of hard to pronounce.
Marcel Holtmann of Intel's open-source Linux team released BlueZ 5.54 this morning as the latest version of this widely-used user-space Linux Bluetooth stack.
BlueZ 5.54 adds new policy support for Just-Works repairing. The Bluetooth Just-Works pairing is for when hitting a button on the smartphone/computer and Bluetooth device to initiate pairing without entering of keys. The policy support is around Just-Works repairing for after the fact when there is an incoming JW pairing by the paired device. This policy support offers via the configuration file for BlueZ of never / confirm / always. Never is the default mode for BlueZ 5.54's Just-Work repairing ability.
Since the beginning of time — in our case, the beginning of the internet — people have been arguing about open source versus commercial software. Commercial products come with the benefit of usually being more accessible, while open-source software can feel like you need a degree in computer science. We’re going to compare two such products in this KeePass vs LastPass matchup.
These two tools sit among the best password managers around, able to keep your passwords secure across multiple devices. However, they cater to far different audiences, with LastPass focusing on usability and KeePass on functionality.
We’re going to compare the two across a series of rounds, covering their security, pricing, ease of use, support and more. That said, we recommend that you read our LastPass review and KeePass review to get a better understanding of how these tools perform against the larger password manager market.
OSS Leftovers
Modern web testing tools are used for testing the functionality, security, usability, and accessibility of websites and applications. Of late, web testing has evolved to cover connected devices with IoT testing expected to become a $1.3 billion industry by 2021. With open source being the key disruptive factor, we list down top 10 open source web testing tools for 2020 based on key features, use cases and developer adoption that every QA engineer and tester should know.
The reason for this major outage, according to the folks at Robinhood, was that their system struggled with unprecedented load and crashed. How many users and how much long-term revenue do you think Robinhood lost because of bad performance?
Google today made available Neural Tangents, an open source software library written in JAX, a system for high-performance machine learning research. It’s intended to help build AI models of variable width simultaneously, which Google says could allow “unprecedented” insight into the models’ behavior and “help … open the black box” of machine learning.
Quantum computers aren’t quite mainstream yet, but when they arrive they’ll need algorithms. TFQ fills that Gap by making it possible for developers to create hybrid AI algorithms that use both classical computing techniques and quantum computer circuit simulations.
Google today announced the launch of TensorFlow Quantum, bringing together machine learning and quantum computing initiatives at the company. The framework can construct quantum datasets, prototype hybrid quantum and classic machine learning models, support quantum circuit simulators, and train discriminative and generative quantum models.
Google is releasing free open-source software that will make it easier to build quantum machine-learning applications. TensorFlow Quantum is an add-on to Google’s popular TensorFlow toolkit, which has helped give machine learning a big boost since its launch in 2015.
The latest version of the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 brings significant performance improvements for multiple titles, such as Red Dead Redemption and God of War: Ascension.
The development team shared a new video today, highlighting the improvements included in the latest version of the emulator. According to the team, the performance boost has been obtained by reworking the Vulkan render passes.
In May of 1999, the Berkeley SETI Research Center launched a citizen-science program that would make the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) open to the public. The brainchild of computer scientist David Gedye, this program would rely on large numbers of internet-connected computers to sort through the volumes of data collected by institutions participating in SETI efforts.
Late last year we received an email from a group of people at Indeed. Sentry had been nominated to be a recipient of Indeed’s FOSS Contributor Fund. Since we recently raised a fairly hefty sum in venture capital, we instead offered to redistribute the award, and Sentry would also contribute to the funds.
An unemployable young woman, Angie, decides to become a recruiter. She is building a community of migrants from eastern Europe to do work for her.
You don't have to look too closely to see the rhetoric of gangmasters shining through. There is an irony to it: somebody who can't hold down a job setting up a dodgy recruitment business, while people who don't code take over free software organizations.
[...]
How many times a week do developers hear requests like that? Is it really fitting for the president of the OSI board to use a keynote speech at FrOSCon to encourage people to work, without pay, on her pet project?
Kepich began using the open source software program Linux after the operating systems on his computers became out of date and unsupported but he did not want to stop using them. He will discuss what open source software is and how people can use it.
The most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) Strapi can now be deployed in less than two minutes on DigitalOcean. The company announced today that it has been listed on the DigitalOcean Marketplace with a preconfigured one-click option.
The photo editing toolkit is breathtaking, and features layers, masks, curves, and levels. You can eliminate flaws easily with the excellent clone stamp and healing tools, create custom brushes, apply perspective changes, and apply changes to isolated areas with smart selection tools.
GIMP is an open source free photo editor, and its community of users and developers have created a huge collection of plugins to extend its utility even further. Many of these come pre-installed, and you can download more from the official glossary. If that's not enough, you can even install Photoshop plugins.
Google and other manufacturers have recently been subject to a lot of criticism mainly due to the way they utilize user’s data. Unwanted collection of data, targeted ads, customized search results are all a part of this.
With the growing concerns for privacy on the rise, FOSS apps have become quite popular. They are open source apps that have their source code made public which ensures that no shady behavior is going on in the background.
CommScope is putting on a Digital Forum next week in lieu of what it would have shown at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Among its demonstrations, it will show how it is enabling the management of small cells under the Linux Foundation’s Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). CommScope has developed this in partnership with AT&T, Intel and others in the industry.
The Broadband Forum has published Release 3.0 of its Open Broadband – Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) open-source project, designed to ease migration to interoperable cloud-based access networks.
The OB-BAA code distributions allow operators to use their traditional management systems alongside SDN-enabled management and control systems. Release 3.0 provides capabilities to manage SNMP-based access nodes via the vendor's adapters, thus accelerating migration to SDN-based automation platforms.
This new release also adds service assurance capabilities for collecting performance monitoring data and translating the data into standardized YANG data models, including storage of the data in a common data lake, the Broadband Forum said. The BAA layer also provides an IP Flow Information Export (IPFIX) data collector for use with access nodes that support Broadband Forum’s TR-383 standard for PM data collection.
Openwashing and Proprietary Entrapment
Netflix announced the release of Dispatch, their crisis management orchestration framework. Dispatch integrates with existing tools such as Jira, PagerDuty, and Slack to streamline the crisis management process. Dispatch includes integration endpoints for adding in support for additional tooling.
Network Automation: Commercial or Open Source? [Ed: Loaded and misleading question because proprietary and commercial aren't the same thing; they insinuate that Free software cannot be used commercially or treated as a form of commerce]
The number of different open source licenses is growing and the variation in their terms and complexity is increasing. A number of licenses that appear to be, or are commonly referred to as “open source” do not actually meet the Open Source Initiative (OSI) definition of “open source.” Thus, they do not appear on the OSI list of approved open source licenses. We like to say that these licenses are open source-ish! The lack of standard definition of “open source” can lead to potential legal issues and business problems, particularly in connection with investments or acquisitions in companies that use software covered by such licenses. This is relevant to both companies that use open source software (OSS) and potential investors in or acquirors of those companies.
[...]
To the greatest extent permitted by, but not in contravention of, applicable law, Affirmer hereby overtly, fully, permanently, irrevocably and unconditionally waives, abandons, and surrenders all of Affirmer’s Copyright and Related Rights and associated claims and causes of action, whether now known or unknown (including existing as well as future claims and causes of action), in the Work (i) in all territories worldwide, (ii) for the maximum duration provided by applicable law or treaty (including future time extensions), (iii) in any current or future medium and for any number of copies, and (iv) for any purpose whatsoever, including without limitation commercial, advertising or promotional purposes (the “Waiver”). Affirmer makes the Waiver for the benefit of each member of the public at large and to the detriment of Affirmer’s heirs and successors, fully intending that such Waiver shall not be subject to revocation, rescission, cancellation, termination, or any other legal or equitable action to disrupt the quiet enjoyment of the Work by the public as contemplated by Affirmer’s express Statement of Purpose.
This license permits users to copy the licensed software, modify it, and share it with others for free.
If you were investing in or buying a company that developed software covered by this license, and you asked for all software covered by an open source license, wouldn’t you want that software to be identified? Depending on how the diligence request defines “open source” (e.g., if “open source” was defined using only the OSI definition), software covered by this license may not be identified.
Arabic is the fifth-most spoken language in the world, and it’s the official language in most Middle Eastern countries. The “umbrella” Arabic language breaks down further into dialects that vary by country and sometimes community, which complicates Bible translation work.
The specs-driven code generation tool features an intuitive interface and easy-to-use templates that help to save up to 40% of development time. Also, coupled with an open-source component, Skaffolder allows developers to create web or mobile applications from the command-line. Along with the command-line tool, the innovative web application tool offers a VSCode extension that enables developers to use the command-line tool’s features from the VSCode interface. Hence, developers can interact with Skaffolder without leaving their integrated development environment. Also, providing them with a visual interface locally to define APIs and databases.
Anyway, we’re probably stuck with this. Now that they’ve announced the imminent removal of the old UI, we can probably assume that this feature is on the non-stop release train. Negative feedback almost never leads to cancelling the roll-out of a change, because the team’s pride is on the line.
I haven’t spoken to anyone who likes the new UI. Do you?
A open-source reimplementation of Silverlight has been released. OpenSilver is a modern, plugin-free, open-source version of Microsoft’s Silverlight solution that runs on current browsers via WebAssembly.
Games: Them's Fightin' Herds, Rise to Ruins, Primal Light
Them's Fightin' Herds has been in Early Access for a while, and they confirmed a Linux port during their original crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo and now a release date has been set in an announcement.
For Windows, it's going to leave Early Access on April 2nd with the first chapter of their Story Mode which actually sounds like quite a lot of fun. If you weren't aware, Them's Fightin' Herds has a cast design done by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust (known for My Little Pony).
One of my favourite pixel-art indie games, Rise to Ruins, has now officially passed the 1.5 million dollar net revenue mark showing that indie games can really sell well.
Writing about it and showing it off on Twitter, the developer Raymond Doerr announced it across the weekend. Some clarifications were also posted, as the $1.5M is before Valve takes their 30% cut so it's more likely around 1,050,000 (one million, fifty thousand). However, you also then have to take into account income tax and so on. So, the true figure after ends up quite a bit lower but it still shows how an indie developer can do well overall.
Primal Light, built with the free and open source Godot Engine, is an action-platformer with pixel artwork that looks divine like some of the classics on Amiga and it's releasing on July 9. Linux support is also confirmed to be available right away.
