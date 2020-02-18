OSS Leftovers
-
Top 10 Open Source Automation Testing Tools for 2020
Modern web testing tools are used for testing the functionality, security, usability, and accessibility of websites and applications. Of late, web testing has evolved to cover connected devices with IoT testing expected to become a $1.3 billion industry by 2021. With open source being the key disruptive factor, we list down top 10 open source web testing tools for 2020 based on key features, use cases and developer adoption that every QA engineer and tester should know.
-
Web performance testing: 18 free open-source tools to consider
The reason for this major outage, according to the folks at Robinhood, was that their system struggled with unprecedented load and crashed. How many users and how much long-term revenue do you think Robinhood lost because of bad performance?
-
Google’s Neural Tangents library gives ‘unprecedented’ insights into AI models’ behavior
Google today made available Neural Tangents, an open source software library written in JAX, a system for high-performance machine learning research. It’s intended to help build AI models of variable width simultaneously, which Google says could allow “unprecedented” insight into the models’ behavior and “help … open the black box” of machine learning.
-
Google launches TensorFlow for quantum computers
Quantum computers aren’t quite mainstream yet, but when they arrive they’ll need algorithms. TFQ fills that Gap by making it possible for developers to create hybrid AI algorithms that use both classical computing techniques and quantum computer circuit simulations.
-
Google launches TensorFlow Quantum, a machine learning framework for training quantum models
Google today announced the launch of TensorFlow Quantum, bringing together machine learning and quantum computing initiatives at the company. The framework can construct quantum datasets, prototype hybrid quantum and classic machine learning models, support quantum circuit simulators, and train discriminative and generative quantum models.
-
Google is making it easier to develop quantum machine-learning apps
Google is releasing free open-source software that will make it easier to build quantum machine-learning applications. TensorFlow Quantum is an add-on to Google’s popular TensorFlow toolkit, which has helped give machine learning a big boost since its launch in 2015.
-
RPCS3 Latest Version Brings Significant Performance Improvements For Red Dead Redemption, God of War: Ascension and More
The latest version of the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 brings significant performance improvements for multiple titles, such as Red Dead Redemption and God of War: Ascension.
The development team shared a new video today, highlighting the improvements included in the latest version of the emulator. According to the team, the performance boost has been obtained by reworking the Vulkan render passes.
-
Seti@home is on Pause. Unfortunately, it's not Because They've Discovered Aliens
In May of 1999, the Berkeley SETI Research Center launched a citizen-science program that would make the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) open to the public. The brainchild of computer scientist David Gedye, this program would rely on large numbers of internet-connected computers to sort through the volumes of data collected by institutions participating in SETI efforts.
-
[Older] Funding Open Source
Late last year we received an email from a group of people at Indeed. Sentry had been nominated to be a recipient of Indeed’s FOSS Contributor Fund. Since we recently raised a fairly hefty sum in venture capital, we instead offered to redistribute the award, and Sentry would also contribute to the funds.
-
Film review: Its a Free World... (2007)
An unemployable young woman, Angie, decides to become a recruiter. She is building a community of migrants from eastern Europe to do work for her.
You don't have to look too closely to see the rhetoric of gangmasters shining through. There is an irony to it: somebody who can't hold down a job setting up a dodgy recruitment business, while people who don't code take over free software organizations.
[...]
How many times a week do developers hear requests like that? Is it really fitting for the president of the OSI board to use a keynote speech at FrOSCon to encourage people to work, without pay, on her pet project?
-
Application monitoring: Open-source or vendor tools? [Ed: new euphemism for proprietary software: "vendor tools"]
-
Dormann Library to host talk on open source software
Kepich began using the open source software program Linux after the operating systems on his computers became out of date and unsupported but he did not want to stop using them. He will discuss what open source software is and how people can use it.
-
Iowa Caucus app fiasco shows need for open source transparency
-
Leading Open Source Content Management Now Deployed with the Click of a Button
The most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) Strapi can now be deployed in less than two minutes on DigitalOcean. The company announced today that it has been listed on the DigitalOcean Marketplace with a preconfigured one-click option.
-
The best free photo editor 2020
The photo editing toolkit is breathtaking, and features layers, masks, curves, and levels. You can eliminate flaws easily with the excellent clone stamp and healing tools, create custom brushes, apply perspective changes, and apply changes to isolated areas with smart selection tools.
GIMP is an open source free photo editor, and its community of users and developers have created a huge collection of plugins to extend its utility even further. Many of these come pre-installed, and you can download more from the official glossary. If that's not enough, you can even install Photoshop plugins.
-
Worried about privacy? Here are the best FOSS apps as alternatives
Google and other manufacturers have recently been subject to a lot of criticism mainly due to the way they utilize user’s data. Unwanted collection of data, targeted ads, customized search results are all a part of this.
With the growing concerns for privacy on the rise, FOSS apps have become quite popular. They are open source apps that have their source code made public which ensures that no shady behavior is going on in the background.
-
CommScope, AT&T to demo O-RAN, ONAP at digital forum
CommScope is putting on a Digital Forum next week in lieu of what it would have shown at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Among its demonstrations, it will show how it is enabling the management of small cells under the Linux Foundation’s Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). CommScope has developed this in partnership with AT&T, Intel and others in the industry.
-
Broadband Forum updates open-source access node code for SDN management
The Broadband Forum has published Release 3.0 of its Open Broadband – Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) open-source project, designed to ease migration to interoperable cloud-based access networks.
The OB-BAA code distributions allow operators to use their traditional management systems alongside SDN-enabled management and control systems. Release 3.0 provides capabilities to manage SNMP-based access nodes via the vendor's adapters, thus accelerating migration to SDN-based automation platforms.
This new release also adds service assurance capabilities for collecting performance monitoring data and translating the data into standardized YANG data models, including storage of the data in a common data lake, the Broadband Forum said. The BAA layer also provides an IP Flow Information Export (IPFIX) data collector for use with access nodes that support Broadband Forum’s TR-383 standard for PM data collection.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Gnirehtet, BlueZ, KeePass
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing and Proprietary Entrapment
Games: Them's Fightin' Herds, Rise to Ruins, Primal Light
Recent comments
38 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
4 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago