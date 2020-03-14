Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: vkBasalt, Proton GE, 3dSen, GOG

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of March 2020 05:16:20 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • vkBasalt the Vulkan post processing layer for Linux has a new release up

    Need to add some fancy effects to your Linux games? vkBasalt can help with that and a brand new release is now up. Quite a small tidying up release this time with 0.3.1 going out yesterday.

    Small in number of features perhaps but still a very useful update, especially now with a key to turn effects on and off during runtime which is incredibly cool to see in action. This also makes taking comparison screenshots now super-simple to do. Also in this release is the ability to control the amount of debug output, an updated reshade shader compiler and if a game uses the newer "vkGetDeviceQueue2" it fixes some potential issues.

  • Proton GE 5.4 released for Steam Play on Linux with Warframe gamepad fixes

    Proton GE, the custom-built fork of Proton for Steam Play that adds in numerous extra tweaks and fixes has another release now available.

    Confused? Wine is a compatibility layer that can help to run Windows apps/games on Linux. Valve have their own version called Proton which is included with the Steam Client on Linux with Steam Play, and Proton GE is a special version of it built by user "GloriousEggroll". Why use it? You might find certain games need adjustments not currently in the official Proton.

  • 3dSen NES emulator gives classics some 3D depth and it's pretty awesome

    3dSen, an upcoming Emulator currently in development is now going through some Beta testing. Unlike some other Emulators, it doesn't just support old games, it aims to redefine them.

    Allowing you to play the classics with an entirely new twist, in 3D with some depth to them and the results are pretty astonishing. The growing list of supported games is impressive, considering it needs a lot of tweaking to get them all right. It supports Linux too, and it's made with Unity so it works quite well already.

  • The GOG Spring Sale is on - giving away the 'Witcher Goodies Collection' for 48 hours

    DRM-free store GOG has launched a huge Spring Sale with thousand of games going real cheap. They've also put the Witcher Goodies Collection on a 48 hour giveaway which has art, books, soundtracks and such (no games in it).

»

More in Tux Machines

DIN rail mount for Raspberry Pi has optional breakout adapter

Adafruit’s DIN Rail Mount Bracket for the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and Arduino costs $20, or $37 with a terminal block breakout adapter and cable. We also look at RPi DIN rail housings from DINrPlate, Phoenix Contact, and Zihatec. We have covered plenty of compact industrial computers with optional or standard DIN rail mounts, including Kunbus’ Raspberry Pi based Revolution Pi (RevPi Core). Adafruit has now launched a mounting kit that can enable any Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, or Arduino with 4x mounting holes to ride the DIN rail. Read more

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 available for download

At the time of writing, the Linux Mint project is still to announce the release of Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 but if you check out mirror services, you can grab the new version right now. The new update brings improvements that were shipped with Linux Mint 19.3 such as Cinnamon 4.4, new default software, a boot repair tool, and more. According to the ISO status page, the 32- and 64-bit LMDE 4 images were approved for stable release in that last several hours. While no announcement has been made, you can download them by heading to the Linux Mint mirrors page, selecting a mirror, heading into the debian folder and looking for LMDE 4. If you cannot see the ISO in the mirror you chose, just look on another mirror and you should find a download link. Read more

Linux 4.19.110

I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.110 kernel. This fixes a problem in 4.19.109 in the KVM subsystem. If you use KVM, you are strongly encouraged to upgrade. If not, no big deal, you can ignore this release. The updated 4.19.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.19.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... Read more

How To Try Out KDE Plasma 5.18 Quickly (Released 11 February 2020)

The best way to test latest Plasma version 5.18 is by using KDE Neon operating system which is indeed designed to convey latest KDE Software to humanity. However, there are other distros out there to bring same thing if you would love an alternative. I mentioned below where and what to download, how to make bootable and run it, and finally several links to read. As a longtime KDE user I really welcome this latest release. Enjoy Plasma Desktop! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6