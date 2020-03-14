Games: vkBasalt, Proton GE, 3dSen, GOG
-
vkBasalt the Vulkan post processing layer for Linux has a new release up
Need to add some fancy effects to your Linux games? vkBasalt can help with that and a brand new release is now up. Quite a small tidying up release this time with 0.3.1 going out yesterday.
Small in number of features perhaps but still a very useful update, especially now with a key to turn effects on and off during runtime which is incredibly cool to see in action. This also makes taking comparison screenshots now super-simple to do. Also in this release is the ability to control the amount of debug output, an updated reshade shader compiler and if a game uses the newer "vkGetDeviceQueue2" it fixes some potential issues.
-
Proton GE 5.4 released for Steam Play on Linux with Warframe gamepad fixes
Proton GE, the custom-built fork of Proton for Steam Play that adds in numerous extra tweaks and fixes has another release now available.
Confused? Wine is a compatibility layer that can help to run Windows apps/games on Linux. Valve have their own version called Proton which is included with the Steam Client on Linux with Steam Play, and Proton GE is a special version of it built by user "GloriousEggroll". Why use it? You might find certain games need adjustments not currently in the official Proton.
-
3dSen NES emulator gives classics some 3D depth and it's pretty awesome
3dSen, an upcoming Emulator currently in development is now going through some Beta testing. Unlike some other Emulators, it doesn't just support old games, it aims to redefine them.
Allowing you to play the classics with an entirely new twist, in 3D with some depth to them and the results are pretty astonishing. The growing list of supported games is impressive, considering it needs a lot of tweaking to get them all right. It supports Linux too, and it's made with Unity so it works quite well already.
-
The GOG Spring Sale is on - giving away the 'Witcher Goodies Collection' for 48 hours
DRM-free store GOG has launched a huge Spring Sale with thousand of games going real cheap. They've also put the Witcher Goodies Collection on a 48 hour giveaway which has art, books, soundtracks and such (no games in it).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 974 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago