DIN rail mount for Raspberry Pi has optional breakout adapter
Adafruit’s DIN Rail Mount Bracket for the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and Arduino costs $20, or $37 with a terminal block breakout adapter and cable. We also look at RPi DIN rail housings from DINrPlate, Phoenix Contact, and Zihatec.
We have covered plenty of compact industrial computers with optional or standard DIN rail mounts, including Kunbus’ Raspberry Pi based Revolution Pi (RevPi Core). Adafruit has now launched a mounting kit that can enable any Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, or Arduino with 4x mounting holes to ride the DIN rail.
Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 available for download
At the time of writing, the Linux Mint project is still to announce the release of Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 but if you check out mirror services, you can grab the new version right now. The new update brings improvements that were shipped with Linux Mint 19.3 such as Cinnamon 4.4, new default software, a boot repair tool, and more.
According to the ISO status page, the 32- and 64-bit LMDE 4 images were approved for stable release in that last several hours. While no announcement has been made, you can download them by heading to the Linux Mint mirrors page, selecting a mirror, heading into the debian folder and looking for LMDE 4. If you cannot see the ISO in the mirror you chose, just look on another mirror and you should find a download link.
Linux 4.19.110
I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.110 kernel.
This fixes a problem in 4.19.109 in the KVM subsystem. If you use KVM,
you are strongly encouraged to upgrade. If not, no big deal, you can
ignore this release.
The updated 4.19.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.19.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
How To Try Out KDE Plasma 5.18 Quickly (Released 11 February 2020)
The best way to test latest Plasma version 5.18 is by using KDE Neon operating system which is indeed designed to convey latest KDE Software to humanity. However, there are other distros out there to bring same thing if you would love an alternative. I mentioned below where and what to download, how to make bootable and run it, and finally several links to read. As a longtime KDE user I really welcome this latest release. Enjoy Plasma Desktop!
