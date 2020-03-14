Linux 4.19.110
I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.110 kernel.
This fixes a problem in 4.19.109 in the KVM subsystem. If you use KVM,
you are strongly encouraged to upgrade. If not, no big deal, you can
ignore this release.
The updated 4.19.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.19.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
