macOS vs. Ubuntu
Linux or Mac? It is one of those hot Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi debates, but it’s an important one as your work, and your overall computer experience depends much on what type of work you do and what OS do you use for that work.
First, let’s start by explaining a little bit about the Operating System (OS). OS is a piece of software that essentially runs your computer. It manages and controls your system hardware and provides some essential features.
What type of OS might be the best one for you depends on you, e.g., if you are an average user who uses the computer to kill time and play games, Windows is the best OS for you as it is optimized for gaming. But if your lively hood depends on your PC or you have some sensitive information on your PC, then Windows is the worst OS for you. Similarly, macOS is optimized for web designing, video editing, and music-making as the software for these tasks optimized for macOS. Linux is excellent for programming as many IDEs, and text editors were designed for Linux. Now before we start to discuss macOS and Ubuntu, let’s have a brief look at their histories.
On March 16th, 2020 Emma DE3 Debian 10 Buster the foxy distro!
On March 16th 2020, the Emmabuntüs Collective is happy to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.01 (32 and 64 bits), based on Debian 10.3 Buster distribution and featuring the XFCE desktop environment. This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with the Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution’s name obviously comes from), to promote the discovery of GNU/Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware in order to reduce the waste induced by the over-consumption of raw materials . This new version of our distribution is based on the Emmabuntüs DE2 under Debian 10 Buster, with some noticeable improvements which were implemented during the development of the Alpha, RC and final versions : ISO file size significantly reduced, streamlining and consistency of the embedded software, better handling of the light/dark theme, added supports the installation in UEFI Secure boot mode (1), the simplified installation via Calamares in live mode, etc. This update version brings improvements in terms of ergonomics, startup time in live mode, screen tearing correction, and the addition of OpenBoard and Minetest software. Also: Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Has a New Release Based on Debian 10.3
DIN rail mount for Raspberry Pi has optional breakout adapter
Adafruit’s DIN Rail Mount Bracket for the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and Arduino costs $20, or $37 with a terminal block breakout adapter and cable. We also look at RPi DIN rail housings from DINrPlate, Phoenix Contact, and Zihatec. We have covered plenty of compact industrial computers with optional or standard DIN rail mounts, including Kunbus’ Raspberry Pi based Revolution Pi (RevPi Core). Adafruit has now launched a mounting kit that can enable any Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, or Arduino with 4x mounting holes to ride the DIN rail.
Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 available for download
At the time of writing, the Linux Mint project is still to announce the release of Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 but if you check out mirror services, you can grab the new version right now. The new update brings improvements that were shipped with Linux Mint 19.3 such as Cinnamon 4.4, new default software, a boot repair tool, and more. According to the ISO status page, the 32- and 64-bit LMDE 4 images were approved for stable release in that last several hours. While no announcement has been made, you can download them by heading to the Linux Mint mirrors page, selecting a mirror, heading into the debian folder and looking for LMDE 4. If you cannot see the ISO in the mirror you chose, just look on another mirror and you should find a download link.
Linux 4.19.110
I'm announcing the release of the 4.19.110 kernel. This fixes a problem in 4.19.109 in the KVM subsystem. If you use KVM, you are strongly encouraged to upgrade. If not, no big deal, you can ignore this release. The updated 4.19.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.19.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
