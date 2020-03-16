DFI’s Linux-friendly, Raspberry Pi sized “GHF51” SBC has a Ryzen Embedded R1000, up to 8GB DDR4 and 64GB eMMC, GbE and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 2x micro-HDMI, and optional -20 to 70°C support.
DFI has posted preliminary specs for what appears to be the smallest AMD Ryzen Embedded SBC yet. The GHF51 runs Linux or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000, the dual-core, slightly stripped down sibling to the up to quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1000. Its Raspberry Pi-like, 84 x 55mm footprint is much smaller than Sapphire Technology’s 101.6 x 101.6mm NP-FP5 and BP-FP5 SBCs, as well as several larger, R1000 compatible 3.5-inch and Mini-ITX boards we’ve seen, such as Seco’s recent, 3.5-inch SBC-C90 and DFI’s full-height Mini-ITX GH171, both of which also support the V1000.
We’ve seen a fair amount of AMD Ryzen Embedded boards over the last few months including 3.5″ Ryzen Embedded SBC‘s such as Kontron SBC-VR1000 and IBASE Technology IB918, as well as larger boards such as SAPPHIRE FS-FP5R 5×5 motherboard.
The most compact Ryzen Embedded board we covered so far must have been the upcoming Sapphire NP-FP5 based on Ryzen R1305G processor with a 4″x4″ (10.16 x 10.16 cm) form factor. But DFI GHF51 1.8″ SBC takes the crown of the smallest Ryzen Embedded SBC, with the business card / Raspberry Pi sized board measuring just 84 x 55 mm, and featuring an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000-series processor combined with up to 8GB RAM.
AMD today announced the Ryzen 9 4900H as their new top-end Zen 2 mobile processor for notebooks.
The AMD Ryzen 9 4900H is an eight-core / sixteen thread part with a 3.3GHz base frequency and 4.4GHz boost clock. This Renoir processor comes with a 45 Watt TDP given its 8c/16t setup and high clock frequencies.
Graphics cards are obviously a useful tool for gaming, video editing and even cryptocurrency mining. But did you know you can “donate” your AMD Radeon or Nvidia GPU’s spare compute cycles to researching and potentially fighting against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?
We first covered zGlue Integration Platform (ZiP) in 2018 when the company introduced its chip-stacking technology with a fitness tracker based on ZGZL1BA ZiP equipped with chips from Dialog Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Macronix, MCube and others.
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to be talking about some new releases from Firefox and Darktable. We’ve got a bunch of Distro News this week related to Manjaro, Mabox Linux, LibreELEC, Clonezilla, NuTyX, and Arya Linux. Then we’re going to talk about what the Open Source community is doing to help fight the COVID-19 virus. Later in the show, we’ll look at the security issues found for AMD and Intel hardware. Then we’ll finish out the show with some great deals in the latest Humble Bundles. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Manjaro KDE is now the default OS on the Pinebook Pro, GitHub announces the acquisition of npm, Google has a new library aimed at simplifying infinite-width neural networks, and the winners of this year’s Free Software Awards.
One of the driving factors of Python's success is the ability for developers to integrate with performant languages such as C and C++. The challenge is that the interface for those extensions is specific to the main implementation of the language. This contributes to difficulties in building alternative runtimes that can support important packages such as NumPy. To address this situation a team of developers are working to create the hpy project, a new interface for extension developers that is standardized and provides a uniform target for multiple runtimes. In this episode Antonio Cuni discusses the motivations for creating hpy, how it benefits the whole ecosystem, and ways to contribute to the effort. This is an exciting development that has the potential to unlock a new wave of innovation in the ways that you can run your Python code.
Kernel: Floppy Disk Code, Keem Bay, ASpeed and KVM
While many would argue it's past due for the Linux kernel's floppy disk code to be gutted from the mainline code-base, instead it's seeing improvements in 2020 ahead of the Linux 5.7 kernel... The same kernel where Intel stabilized Tiger Lake graphics, AMD preparing Zen 3 support, a new exFAT driver, and a multitude of other modern improvements is also now seeing floppy work.
This isn't just a couple one-liner patches either for Linux's floppy code but is 586 lines of new code and 613 deletions. So if you are engaging in self-isolation and happy to run across some floppy disks, fear not as the Linux kernel is still ready to read them.
Intel has begun piping the Linux support for Keem Bay.
Keem Bay is Intel's next-generation Movidius VPU they disclosed last November. Keem Bay is supposed to bring a 10x improvement to inference performance and intended for various edge computing scenarios.
Kernel patches pending that might see mainlining for the upcoming Linux 5.7 window provide ASpeed XDMA engine support for the plethora of AST2500 BMCs found on server platforms and the forthcoming AST2600-based platforms.
Going back to last year was the ASpeed AST2600 bring-up in its initial form for this SoC. One of the ASpeed Linux kernel patch series worked on since then has been the XDMA engine support for both the new AST2600 and the prevalent AST2500.
The upcoming Linux 5.7 kernel is preparing to bid farewell to KVM virtualization support on 32-bit ARM architectures.
We've known this execution date was coming for a while and with this next kernel release they are set to drop 32-bit ARM support for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. But dropping of this support is unlikely to be missed: 32-bit ARM never took off in the cloud with the lack of any ARM server platform at the time being widely deployed for a number of reasons. The few ARM server setups where KVM at one time or another was used have since transitioned to newer and much more powerful 64-bit ARM platforms, such as within build farms. In any recent times, the 32-bit ARM KVM support perhaps was only used by anyone tinkering with it on an aging ARM SBC but without any serious use-case for 32-bit ARM KVM.
When we work with other people, our own effectiveness might get in the way of other people's effectiveness, or vice versa. Indeed, it happens - not only in work contexts - that people find themselves in setups in which mutual responsibilities and autonomies conflict with one another because one person is dependent on the other for making decisions or moving things forward as they see fit. (There is generally a relation of dependency between two conflicting parties that is worth looking at.) Add to this the fact that, when delegating a task, some people have a hard time also delegating the responsibility and autonomy needed to resolve the task. They lack trust that another person can also do the work, or want that person to do the work exactly in the same way they would do it. (In some cases this can be related to Founder's Syndrome and can result in organizations staying stuck with one or a small group of founders holding knowledge and power, and preventing the organization from growing. Page 11 in the booklet "Working with conflict in our groups" describes how such an informal hierarchy can come into being in grassroot groups.)
The (perfectly valid) need behind this type of control freaking could be to make sure that a group of people builds a successful product, releases a fact-checked documentary, or creates a publication without mistakes. But controlling other people's effectiveness as a strategy to satisfy this need can create a non-cooperative climate in which people do not meet each other on eye level, but are dependent on each other, experience a lack autonomy, a break of boundaries, or sometimes feel authority to be overexerted.
All the same, the success was enough to make extreme conservatives nervous. Eric S. Raymond, for instance, claimed that such efforts were part of a conspiracy of woman to seduce male leaders in FOSS, then accuse them of sexual harassment and replace them. However, in the unlikely event that such a conspiracy ever existed, it was obviously inept and the claim can be safely ignored.
Such paranoia aside, how were anti-harassment policies received?
The majority of projects and conferences quickly adopted them. No doubt virtue-signalling was a factor, as well as a wish to avoid legal complications. However, enough instances of sexism and harassment had surfaced that many saw a need to do something.
In addition to merely having a policy, organizations soon learned that showing the willingness to act when a policy was violated was as important as the policy itself. The conventional wisdom was that a policy would prevent violations, and signal to women in particular that the project or conference was a place where they could feel safe.
Soon after such policies became common, I recall several women in FOSS making decisions about attending conferences or contributing to projects according to the policies each organization adopted. In this sense, policies did seem to work as intended, at least in the short run.
Open source alternatives to Grammarly for word processing
Grammarly is popular among many teachers, students, business people, and others who need to write or process a lot of words on a regular basis. It's a useful tool, but you're required to register and log in to use it, and I rarely keep website login data in my cache.
I process words pretty often for writing technical and creative pieces, and ducking out of my text editor to open a web browser, much less to visit a site that requires me to log in, is usually too much a bother for me. Fortunately, with a few open source utilities, I can avoid this distraction.
