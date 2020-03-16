Open source alternatives to Grammarly for word processing
Grammarly is popular among many teachers, students, business people, and others who need to write or process a lot of words on a regular basis. It's a useful tool, but you're required to register and log in to use it, and I rarely keep website login data in my cache.
I process words pretty often for writing technical and creative pieces, and ducking out of my text editor to open a web browser, much less to visit a site that requires me to log in, is usually too much a bother for me. Fortunately, with a few open source utilities, I can avoid this distraction.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 843 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: Endless OS 3.7.8, This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines and Python Podcast
Kernel: Floppy Disk Code, Keem Bay, ASpeed and KVM
Community Behaviour
Recent comments
45 min 41 sec ago
2 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago