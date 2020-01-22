One of the things that makes the shell an invaluable tool is the amount of available text processing commands, and the ability to easily pipe them into each other to build complex text processing workflows. These commands can make it trivial to perform text and data analysis, convert data between different formats, filter lines, etc.

When working with text data, the philosophy is to break any complex problem you have into a set of smaller ones, and to solve each of them with a specialized tool.

The examples in that chapter might seem a little contrived at first, but this is also by design. Each of these tools were designed to solve one small problem. They however become extremely powerful when combined.