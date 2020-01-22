today's howtos
-
How to install Bitwarden on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to decommission a data center
-
How to Install Discord Application on Linux Fedora 31?
-
How to Install Discord Application for Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia?
-
How to use Ranger for navigating files from the command line
-
How to Install Gitkraken for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to use RM Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
-
How to use the new Kafka Client API for Kafka-specific message properties in Open Liberty 20.0.0.3
-
How to Enable Dark Theme(Dark Mode) in Manjaro Linux(KDE)?
-
How To Install macOS In A Virtual Machine On Linux Using Sosumi (Snap Package)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 828 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Ubuntu Linux Security Updates Arrive for All Supported Releases
The new Linux kernel security updates address a KVM hypervisor flaw (CVE-2020-2732) discovered Paulo Bonzini, which could allow an attacker to expose sensitive information. This flaw is affecting all Ubuntu releases and supported kernels, including Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, as well as Linux kernel 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4. Another KVM vulnerability (CVE-2019-3016) was fixed, affecting the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels of Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This flaw cloud allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to expose sensitive information by reading memory from another guest VM.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Linux Astrology Software Available in 2020
Some people think that astrology and astronomy are the same things. Astronomy is pure science, which means the study of celestial objects in a scientific way. It is part and parcel of modern Physics. On the other hand, astrology is one of the ancient branches of knowledge which works on the effects of celestial objects in the life of people. It is considered a pseudoscience because it doesn’t exactly follow the methods of science. Once there was a time when the calculations of the movements of celestial objects were performed manually. Nowadays, computer software is used by astrologers. Again there are some hobbyist astrologers who are interested in astrology who want to use computers rather than the traditional way. Just like other platforms, there is quite a few Linux astrology software available on the internet.
Recent comments
4 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 10 sec ago
9 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago