GNU Debugger Lands Microsoft Windows Support Improvement
The GNU Debugger (GDB) is seeing the start of improvements to enhance its Microsoft Windows debugging experience.
GDB debugging for Windows executables is not new, but up until now it has used the Cygwin OS ABI for everything on the platform -- including for the likes of MinGW produced binaries.
Text processing in the shell
One of the things that makes the shell an invaluable tool is the amount of available text processing commands, and the ability to easily pipe them into each other to build complex text processing workflows. These commands can make it trivial to perform text and data analysis, convert data between different formats, filter lines, etc.
When working with text data, the philosophy is to break any complex problem you have into a set of smaller ones, and to solve each of them with a specialized tool.
The examples in that chapter might seem a little contrived at first, but this is also by design. Each of these tools were designed to solve one small problem. They however become extremely powerful when combined.
Recreate Flappy Bird’s flight mechanic | Wireframe #29
From last year’s issue 29 of Wireframe magazine: learn how to create your own version of the simple yet addictive side-scroller Flappy Bird. Raspberry Pi’s Rik Cross shows you how.
2020.11 Farewell Good Friend
On Saturday 14 March, it became known that our well-loved Jeff has died in a snorkelling accident during or shortly after the JoCoCruise 2020. The Perl and Raku communities learned a lot from Jeff Goff, from his many areas of interest: Mathematics, programming, making music, glass blowing, game playing, origami, taking care of parrots, Parrot, terrible movies and food, to name but a few. Or just from hanging out with the stories he would tell.
Get started using treq to make async calls in Python
The Twisted Requests (treq) package is an HTTP client built on the popular Twisted library that is used for asynchronous requests. Async libraries offer the ability to do large amounts of network requests in parallel with relatively little CPU impact. This can be useful in HTTP clients that need to make several requests before they have all the information they need. In this article, we'll work through an example of making async calls to explore using treq.
Coding Starter Kit Humble Bundle
I am very excited to share that "Doing Math with Python" is part of No Starch Press's Coding Starter Humble Bundle. Of course, you get No Starch Press's other excellent coding books as part of the bundle.
5 Examples of Python While Loop
Even though the for loop achieves the same thing with fewer lines of code, you might want to know how a “while” loop works.
Of course, if you know any other programming languages, it will be very easy to understand the concept of loops in Python.
In this article, I shall highlight a few important examples to help you know what a while loop is and how it works.
New Ubuntu Linux Security Updates Arrive for All Supported Releases
The new Linux kernel security updates address a KVM hypervisor flaw (CVE-2020-2732) discovered Paulo Bonzini, which could allow an attacker to expose sensitive information. This flaw is affecting all Ubuntu releases and supported kernels, including Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, as well as Linux kernel 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4. Another KVM vulnerability (CVE-2019-3016) was fixed, affecting the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels of Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This flaw cloud allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to expose sensitive information by reading memory from another guest VM.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Linux Astrology Software Available in 2020
Some people think that astrology and astronomy are the same things. Astronomy is pure science, which means the study of celestial objects in a scientific way. It is part and parcel of modern Physics. On the other hand, astrology is one of the ancient branches of knowledge which works on the effects of celestial objects in the life of people. It is considered a pseudoscience because it doesn’t exactly follow the methods of science. Once there was a time when the calculations of the movements of celestial objects were performed manually. Nowadays, computer software is used by astrologers. Again there are some hobbyist astrologers who are interested in astrology who want to use computers rather than the traditional way. Just like other platforms, there is quite a few Linux astrology software available on the internet.
