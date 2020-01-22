The new Linux kernel security updates address a KVM hypervisor flaw (CVE-2020-2732) discovered Paulo Bonzini, which could allow an attacker to expose sensitive information. This flaw is affecting all Ubuntu releases and supported kernels, including Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, as well as Linux kernel 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4. Another KVM vulnerability (CVE-2019-3016) was fixed, affecting the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels of Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This flaw cloud allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to expose sensitive information by reading memory from another guest VM.

The 10 Best Linux Astrology Software Available in 2020 Some people think that astrology and astronomy are the same things. Astronomy is pure science, which means the study of celestial objects in a scientific way. It is part and parcel of modern Physics. On the other hand, astrology is one of the ancient branches of knowledge which works on the effects of celestial objects in the life of people. It is considered a pseudoscience because it doesn’t exactly follow the methods of science. Once there was a time when the calculations of the movements of celestial objects were performed manually. Nowadays, computer software is used by astrologers. Again there are some hobbyist astrologers who are interested in astrology who want to use computers rather than the traditional way. Just like other platforms, there is quite a few Linux astrology software available on the internet.