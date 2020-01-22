The NSA's Leading Ally Taking Control of the Supply Chain
-
Microsoft's GitHub agrees to buy code-distribution start-up Npm
Microsoft's GitHub subsidiary on Monday said it has agreed to buy Npm, a company that operates an online service for distributing packages of open-source software written in the popular JavaScript programming language and offers software that companies can use for their proprietary code as well.
-
With npm Acquisition, Microsoft is Set to Own the Largest Software Registry in the World [Ed: Microsoft is trying to buy the competition and having bribed all the groups that represent it (OSI, LF etc.) they won’t say a thing to stop this]
Microsoft has been betting big on open source for past few years. Apart from open sourcing a few things here and there, Microsoft is contributing a lot to Linux kernel (for its Azure cloud platform).
To further strengthen its position in the open source world, Microsoft acquired the popular open source code hosting platform GitHub for $7.5 billion.
Now Microsoft owned GitHub has acquired npm ( short for Node Package Manager). npm is the world’s largest software registry with more than 1.3 million packages that have 75 billion downloads a month.
-
Microsoft Teams goes down — just as everyone starts working from home
-
Telstra Ventures leads $65m investment in 'new Linux'
The physical world might be near lockdown, but Telstra Ventures remains bullish on the virtual, leading a $US40 million ($65 million) investment in a company which helps enterprises manage software applications.
The $900 million venture capital manager, which is part-owned by Telstra, but run independently, invested in Rancher Labs after the telco became a customer of the Californian scale-up's service, which manages exposure to a platform called Kubernetes.
[...]
Rancher Labs was launched in the same year as Kubernetes after its co-founder, Sheng Liang, recognised the potential of its container-orchestration capabilities, as well as the help most enterprises would need in managing them.
"Just as Linux became the standard computing platform for the data centre, cloud and devices in the 2000s, we fundamentally believe Kubernetes is fast becoming the ubiquitous enterprise computing platform for multi-cloud, heterogenous IT environments in the 2020s,” Mr Liang said.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 654 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Ubuntu Linux Security Updates Arrive for All Supported Releases
The new Linux kernel security updates address a KVM hypervisor flaw (CVE-2020-2732) discovered Paulo Bonzini, which could allow an attacker to expose sensitive information. This flaw is affecting all Ubuntu releases and supported kernels, including Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM, as well as Linux kernel 5.3, 5.0, 4.15, and 4.4. Another KVM vulnerability (CVE-2019-3016) was fixed, affecting the Linux 5.3 and 5.0 kernels of Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. This flaw cloud allow an attacker in a guest virtual machine to expose sensitive information by reading memory from another guest VM.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Linux Astrology Software Available in 2020
Some people think that astrology and astronomy are the same things. Astronomy is pure science, which means the study of celestial objects in a scientific way. It is part and parcel of modern Physics. On the other hand, astrology is one of the ancient branches of knowledge which works on the effects of celestial objects in the life of people. It is considered a pseudoscience because it doesn’t exactly follow the methods of science. Once there was a time when the calculations of the movements of celestial objects were performed manually. Nowadays, computer software is used by astrologers. Again there are some hobbyist astrologers who are interested in astrology who want to use computers rather than the traditional way. Just like other platforms, there is quite a few Linux astrology software available on the internet.
Recent comments
4 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 10 sec ago
9 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago