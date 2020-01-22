Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of March 2020 11:34:05 AM

AcademiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution developed explicitly for education purposes. It comes bundled with free, open-source teaching and learning software to use for primary education to the university level.

Since the AcademiX is primarily meant for educational purposes, it lacks most of the sophisticated features and tools present in a typical Linux distro. However, you can still install them via its powerful Mate Terminal.

Before getting down to features, let us look at how you can download and install this unique OS.

