LibreOffice: Document Freedom in 2020
In the age of the cloud, most people think they don’t have “real” files any more, as these have been replaced by pointers in an online system. They don’t realise they have lost their freedom until they download the file to edit it on their laptop. At that point, they realize that without buying a proprietary office suite they are unable to access their very own contents, as these are hostage of a proprietary file format. Something that wouln’t have happened if they had chosen the standard Open Document Format (ODF), which can be fully implemented by any software vendor without special permission, and without having to reverse engineer an obfuscated pseudo-standard format owned by a single company.
Back in 2012, European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes said: “Open standards create competition, lead to innovation, and save money,” while announcing the publication of a new policy to help public authorities avoid dependence on a single ICT supplier. At the time, following the recommendations of the new approach against lock-in could save the EU’s public sector more than € 1.1 billion a year.
RHEL 6 and CentOS 6 Get Important Kernel Security Update
Red Hat Product Security team informs of a new, important Linux kernel security update for all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 products to address a buffer overflow issue (CVE-2019-17133) found in the generic WiFi ESSID handling implementation. This could allow a system to join a wireless network with an ESSID longer than 32 characters, which could crash the machine. The second vulnerability (CVE-2019-17055) patched in this kernel update was found in Linux kernel’s AF_ISDN protocol implementation, which could allow unprivileged users to create a raw socket to control the availability of an existing ISDN circuit. The only mitigation for this flaw is blacklisting the kernel module from being loaded.
Back in 2012, European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes said: "Open standards create competition, lead to innovation, and save money," while announcing the publication of a new policy to help public authorities avoid dependence on a single ICT supplier. At the time, following the recommendations of the new approach against lock-in could save the EU's public sector more than € 1.1 billion a year. Also: Community Member Monday: Tomoyuki Kubota
Games: Desert Strike, Stellaris: Federations, Pipe Push Paradise, Deep Sky Derelicts, Vaporum: Lockdown, Vagrus - The Riven Realms
Fedora 33 Looking To Further Tighten Its Crypto Settings
For the Fedora 33 release later this year, Red Hat is looking at further enhancing and strengthening the cryptography settings/configuration of the OS.
