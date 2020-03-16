In the age of the cloud, most people think they don’t have “real” files any more, as these have been replaced by pointers in an online system. They don’t realise they have lost their freedom until they download the file to edit it on their laptop. At that point, they realize that without buying a proprietary office suite they are unable to access their very own contents, as these are hostage of a proprietary file format. Something that wouln’t have happened if they had chosen the standard Open Document Format (ODF), which can be fully implemented by any software vendor without special permission, and without having to reverse engineer an obfuscated pseudo-standard format owned by a single company. Back in 2012, European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes said: “Open standards create competition, lead to innovation, and save money,” while announcing the publication of a new policy to help public authorities avoid dependence on a single ICT supplier. At the time, following the recommendations of the new approach against lock-in could save the EU’s public sector more than € 1.1 billion a year. Also: Community Member Monday: Tomoyuki Kubota

Red Hat Product Security team informs of a new, important Linux kernel security update for all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 products to address a buffer overflow issue (CVE-2019-17133) found in the generic WiFi ESSID handling implementation. This could allow a system to join a wireless network with an ESSID longer than 32 characters, which could crash the machine. The second vulnerability (CVE-2019-17055) patched in this kernel update was found in Linux kernel’s AF_ISDN protocol implementation, which could allow unprivileged users to create a raw socket to control the availability of an existing ISDN circuit. The only mitigation for this flaw is blacklisting the kernel module from being loaded.

Games: Desert Strike, Stellaris: Federations, Pipe Push Paradise, Deep Sky Derelicts, Vaporum: Lockdown, Vagrus - The Riven Realms Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is like a wild sci-fi Desert Strike Desert Strike, oh hell yes, that's a game I put tons of hours into on the Sega Mega Drive. Now Pizza Bear Games have taken that same helicopter action and put a wild sci-fi spin on it with Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess. It's also taking ideas from Jungle/Urban Strike, Choplifter and 80s/90s TV shows like Airwolf and Knight Rider too. No exact release date on this one other than sometime this year but I'm totally pumped by this.

Stellaris: Federations and the huge free 'Verne' content update are out Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have today released the Stellaris: Federations expansion along with the free 2.6.0 'Verne' content update for everyone. The biggest addition, is obviously, the rework of Federations. You can form new types of Federations, each with unique passive effects, and level them up to unlock perks. Customize them further through the new Federation Laws. Check out the shiny release trailer:

Sweet puzzle game 'Pipe Push Paradise' is free to claim for a week over on itch Continuing to hunt around for special deals to help anyone during the Coronavirus, the next up is the puzzle game Pipe Push Paradise which you can claim free for the next week. Developed by Corey Martin, they announced this on their Twitter and since they're doing it through itch.io you get to keep it after you claim it. The "story" is quite amusing: you arrive on an island with "a hero's calling", as the island's plumber (your uncle) isn't available and so you're tasked with getting the water running again because apparently it runs in the family as the island's inhabitants "could all really use a shower". You will be pushing, flipping and rolling pipes across the island. It's thoroughly challenging too, while simple in style and presentation it's a devil when it comes to the actual puzzles.

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition announced for release on March 24 1C Entertainment and Snowhound Games have announced that Deep Sky Derelicts is getting a Definitive Edition on March 24 that will bundle the DLC and upgrade the base game for everyone. From the press release: "Experience Deep Sky Derelicts in its ultimate, definitive edition, which combines the overhauled base game with its two DLCs: New Prospects and Station Life. Both additions bring new gameplay features, character upgrades, home base improvements, monsters, missions and much more!"

Vaporum: Lockdown delayed into later this year as the game has grown Vaporum: Lockdown is a prequel to the 3D real-time dungeon crawler Vaporum that was pretty great, and it's now delayed but it's not all bad news. They're now saying it's moved from Q1 to sometime in Q2 this year, meaning it should be out before the end of June. Not exactly a long delay but they have a good enough reason: it's got bigger. They said it's grown into a "fully fledged, standalone game that expands on everything that made Vaporum good, and also brings a lot of new, fresh ideas" which is costing more time. Another reason is the Coronavirus, as their studio has been in their own "lockdown" since earlier in March with all of them now working from home.

Deep fantasy RPG-strategy hybrid 'Vagrus - The Riven Realms' has hit another funding milestone Vagrus - The Riven Realms continues smashing through their Open Access funding goals on Fig, this special hybrid of Crowdfunding and Early Access together seems to be paying off. This is where you can fund it, get access right away and all money goes towards specific features.