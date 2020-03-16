Language Selection

Software: Multimedia at Igalia, Gammy and PDF Mix Tool

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of March 2020 01:25:45 PM
Software
  • Víctor Jáquez: Review of the Igalia Multimedia team Activities (2019/H2)

    This blog post is a review of the various activities the Igalia Multimedia team was involved along the second half of 2019.

    Here are the previous 2018/H2 and 2019/H1 reports.

    GstWPE

    Succinctly, GstWPE is a GStreamer plugin which allows to render web-pages as a video stream where it frames are GL textures.

    Phil, its main author, wrote a blog post explaning at detail what is GstWPE and its possible use-cases. He wrote a demo too, which grabs and previews a live stream from a webcam session and blends it with an overlay from wpesrc, which displays HTML content. This composited live stream can be broadcasted through YouTube or Twitch.

  • Gammy is an adaptive brightness application for Windows and Linux

    But what about overly bright applications during the day? They can still be a nuisance, and changing to night mode isn't exactly a good solution. Gammy is an open source software that can help you in such scenarios. This portable application supports adaptive brightness that makes bright on-screen content easy on the eyes.

    Run it and you'll see it starts on the system tray. The second you run it, you'll notice that your brightness has automatically been dimmed (if your display's brightness was set to a high level). Double click the tray icon and an interface pops-up. This is an always on top window, so you can use different programs and observe how the brightness changes.

    The interface has a bunch of sliders which you use to set the minimum and maximum brightness levels, so the program doesn't dim the screen or increase brightness too much. The offset percentage is the setting that Gammy uses to calculate the brightness, if it's higher the brightness will be as well.

    The Temperature setting is used to define the color temperature levels, similar to that in F.lux and other screen dimming applications. The maximum temperature is 6500K and goes down to 2000K. Enable the "auto" option to let Gammy automatically adjust the brightness at a time that you select. To set the time click on the three-dot button next to the option, and you'll be able to set the Start and End time.

  • Perform Common PDF Editing Operations With PDF Mix Tool 0.5, Now With Single File Mode

    PDF Mix Tool, an application that allows performing some common PDF editing operations on Linux, was updated recently with "single file" mode which allows editing single PDF page layout, extracting or deleting pages, and more.

    Until the latest 0.5 version, PDF Mix Tool allowed merging two or more PDF files, specifying a page set for each of them, rotate pages, and composite multiple PDF pages into a single page.

More in Tux Machines

RHEL 6 and CentOS 6 Get Important Kernel Security Update

Red Hat Product Security team informs of a new, important Linux kernel security update for all supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 products to address a buffer overflow issue (CVE-2019-17133) found in the generic WiFi ESSID handling implementation. This could allow a system to join a wireless network with an ESSID longer than 32 characters, which could crash the machine. The second vulnerability (CVE-2019-17055) patched in this kernel update was found in Linux kernel’s AF_ISDN protocol implementation, which could allow unprivileged users to create a raw socket to control the availability of an existing ISDN circuit. The only mitigation for this flaw is blacklisting the kernel module from being loaded. Read more

LibreOffice: Document Freedom in 2020

In the age of the cloud, most people think they don’t have “real” files any more, as these have been replaced by pointers in an online system. They don’t realise they have lost their freedom until they download the file to edit it on their laptop. At that point, they realize that without buying a proprietary office suite they are unable to access their very own contents, as these are hostage of a proprietary file format. Something that wouln’t have happened if they had chosen the standard Open Document Format (ODF), which can be fully implemented by any software vendor without special permission, and without having to reverse engineer an obfuscated pseudo-standard format owned by a single company. Back in 2012, European Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes said: “Open standards create competition, lead to innovation, and save money,” while announcing the publication of a new policy to help public authorities avoid dependence on a single ICT supplier. At the time, following the recommendations of the new approach against lock-in could save the EU’s public sector more than € 1.1 billion a year. Read more Also: Community Member Monday: Tomoyuki Kubota

Games: Desert Strike, Stellaris: Federations, Pipe Push Paradise, Deep Sky Derelicts, Vaporum: Lockdown, Vagrus - The Riven Realms

  • Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is like a wild sci-fi Desert Strike

    Desert Strike, oh hell yes, that's a game I put tons of hours into on the Sega Mega Drive. Now Pizza Bear Games have taken that same helicopter action and put a wild sci-fi spin on it with Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess. It's also taking ideas from Jungle/Urban Strike, Choplifter and 80s/90s TV shows like Airwolf and Knight Rider too. No exact release date on this one other than sometime this year but I'm totally pumped by this.

  • Stellaris: Federations and the huge free 'Verne' content update are out

    Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have today released the Stellaris: Federations expansion along with the free 2.6.0 'Verne' content update for everyone. The biggest addition, is obviously, the rework of Federations. You can form new types of Federations, each with unique passive effects, and level them up to unlock perks. Customize them further through the new Federation Laws. Check out the shiny release trailer:

  • Sweet puzzle game 'Pipe Push Paradise' is free to claim for a week over on itch

    Continuing to hunt around for special deals to help anyone during the Coronavirus, the next up is the puzzle game Pipe Push Paradise which you can claim free for the next week. Developed by Corey Martin, they announced this on their Twitter and since they're doing it through itch.io you get to keep it after you claim it. The "story" is quite amusing: you arrive on an island with "a hero's calling", as the island's plumber (your uncle) isn't available and so you're tasked with getting the water running again because apparently it runs in the family as the island's inhabitants "could all really use a shower". You will be pushing, flipping and rolling pipes across the island. It's thoroughly challenging too, while simple in style and presentation it's a devil when it comes to the actual puzzles.

  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition announced for release on March 24

    1C Entertainment and Snowhound Games have announced that Deep Sky Derelicts is getting a Definitive Edition on March 24 that will bundle the DLC and upgrade the base game for everyone. From the press release: "Experience Deep Sky Derelicts in its ultimate, definitive edition, which combines the overhauled base game with its two DLCs: New Prospects and Station Life. Both additions bring new gameplay features, character upgrades, home base improvements, monsters, missions and much more!"

  • Vaporum: Lockdown delayed into later this year as the game has grown

    Vaporum: Lockdown is a prequel to the 3D real-time dungeon crawler Vaporum that was pretty great, and it's now delayed but it's not all bad news. They're now saying it's moved from Q1 to sometime in Q2 this year, meaning it should be out before the end of June. Not exactly a long delay but they have a good enough reason: it's got bigger. They said it's grown into a "fully fledged, standalone game that expands on everything that made Vaporum good, and also brings a lot of new, fresh ideas" which is costing more time. Another reason is the Coronavirus, as their studio has been in their own "lockdown" since earlier in March with all of them now working from home.

  • Deep fantasy RPG-strategy hybrid 'Vagrus - The Riven Realms' has hit another funding milestone

    Vagrus - The Riven Realms continues smashing through their Open Access funding goals on Fig, this special hybrid of Crowdfunding and Early Access together seems to be paying off. This is where you can fund it, get access right away and all money goes towards specific features.

Fedora 33 Looking To Further Tighten Its Crypto Settings

For the Fedora 33 release later this year, Red Hat is looking at further enhancing and strengthening the cryptography settings/configuration of the OS. Read more

