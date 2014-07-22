How open-source software is tackling COVID-19 coronavirus
In Linux and open-source circles, we're fond of saying we've changed the world. And, well, we have changed the world. But, now, we, along with everyone else, face a new challenge: COVID-19.
Here are some of the open-source projects taking on the coronavirus.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 722 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Software: Multimedia at Igalia, Gammy and PDF Mix Tool
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 min 32 sec ago
36 min 39 sec ago
43 min 38 sec ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago