Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat: SysAdmins, RBAC, FAF, OpenShift and "Z" (IBM)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of March 2020 04:31:14 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • 3 tips for translating your sysadmin experience to hiring managers

    So you need to convince a company that you know your field? I am uniquely qualified to help you out here, as this is something I have some hands-on experience with. As you may have read in my article, A sysadmin's tale, my first real industry experience came from Uncle Sam. I was always technically inclined but had never worked with technology professionally. I didn't get a college degree, and I hadn't yet attended a technical school. DD214 in hand, I found myself in a bit of a pickle. How do I show potential employers that I know technology?

    At the very least, I need them to understand that I can learn and apply myself. I was unemployed for eleven months and had a lot of time to figure this out. I'll walk you through my experience in hopes that you can better express yourself while chasing that new technical position.

  • New Role Based Access Control for Red Hat Insights and cloud management services for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

    Red Hat is pleased to introduce user access, a Role Based Access Control (RBAC) capability that can be used to control user access to Red Hat Insights and cloud management services for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), on cloud.redhat.com. In this post we'll look at how RBAC applies to our services, what it can do for your organization, and what you need to know to make use of user access.

    As you may already know, RBAC is a method for restricting account users access only to the services and information they need.

  • FAF 2.2.0 released

    A new version of FAF has just been released. From the user’s point of view, you will probably find the following changes the most noticable...

  • Announcing OpenShift Serverless 1.5.0 Tech Preview – A sneak peak of our GA

    I am sure many of you are as excited as we about cloud native development, and one of the hot topics in the space is Serverless. With that in mind let’s talk about our most recent release of OpenShift Serverless that includes a number of features and functionalities that definitely improve the developer experience in Kubernetes and really enable many interesting application patterns and workloads.

    For the uninitiated, OpenShift Serverless is based on the open source project Knative and helps developers deploy and run almost any containerized workload as a serverless workload. Applications can scale up or down (to zero) or react to and consume events without lock-in concerns. The Serverless user experience can be integrated with other OpenShift services, such as OpenShift Pipelines, Monitoring and Metering.

  • Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z now available for developers

    The entire IBM Z platform is rapidly evolving, with major advances coming across Linux on Z, LinuxONE, and z/OS. Hybrid multicloud demands consistency and agility from all of these platforms. Validation of dozens of open source projects for Linux on Z and LinuxONE has been a boon for developers and DevOps practitioners alike.

    That’s why I’m pleased to announce the availability of the Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z, which includes the z/OS Core Collection and is now available on Ansible Galaxy and Ansible Automation Hub as a supported, certified collection by Red Hat.

    This is an important step forward in enabling z/OS to participate in an Ansible-based enterprise automation strategy in exactly the same way that the rest of your environments do. Leveraging Ansible to automate z/OS brings consistency across the hybrid multicloud environments and enables z/OS to transparently participate in your infrastructure.

  • Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z: What does it mean for you?

    Today we announced Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z. With a vibrant community and roots firmly in open source, Ansible provides automation solutions that span across cloud and on-prem infrastructure. It’s particularly exciting to see all of this come to z/OS.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • Behind the Scenes: LINUX Unplugged | Jupiter Extras 64

    We share what goes into making LINUX Unplugged special, and have a laugh at some of our bad ideas from show past.

  • OpenType, Harfbuzz, Qt : Not exactly a love story

    As far as ideas go there are a couple of approaches one is to follow the way Scribus does, which offloads the rendering to something like cairo which could handle this in a much better way. That would also require us to develop a couple of intermediate data structures that could hold the info, but that is not the biggest challenge. The problem here is the text editor dialog cause then you got relay what is being displayed on the canvas to the text editor dialog. And there you have to draw the cursor. Unfortunately drawing the cursor will be the biggest challenge here. The other way is to write a new Text Engine and hook it up into Qt's API, which is to follow the following interface of QTextLayout if I going the right way. That way we won't have to worry about the text editor widget stuff. But I haven't explored this route that much and probably unaware of the challenges. As a basis for both, I do have a basic proof of concept ready, which could be taken for a ride from here. It uses libraqm which a thin wrapper over HarfBuzz, FriBidi and FreeType.

    •      
  • Ask Lunduke - Mar 16, 2020 - GPL'd code in a book?
           
             

    Ask Lunduke is a weekly podcast where the community can ask any question they like… and I (attempt to) answer them. This episode of Ask Lunduke is available two ways: At Patreon to all Patrons of The Lunduke Journal. At LBRY, for a small cost in LBC. Topics on Ask Lunduke this week: If you had to give up all of my computing devices… which would you miss the most?

    •       
  • Cybersecurity Firm Hired By Voatz To Audit Its System Finds Voatz Is Full Of Vulnerabilities

    Mobile voting app Voatz is still a mess. Two years ago, West Virginia decided to give the app a spin to allow some voters to vote from home during the midterm elections. Nobody in the security world thought this was a good idea. The only people who did feel this was a safe, secure way to collect votes were state legislators and Voatz itself. Some early poking and prodding by security researchers immediately found problems with Voatz's handling of votes, including out-of-date SSH and unproven facial recognition tech that was supposed to verify voters by matching their selfies to their government IDs.

    •                        
  • TSA Admits Liquid Ban Is Security Theater
                             
                               

    Interesting context:

                               

    The TSA can declare this rule change because the limit was always arbitrary, just one of the countless rituals of security theater to which air passengers are subjected every day. Flights are no more dangerous today, with the hand sanitizer, than yesterday, and if the TSA allowed you to bring 12 ounces of shampoo on a flight tomorrow, flights would be no more dangerous then. The limit was bullshit. The ease with which the TSA can toss it aside makes that clear.

  • In These Uncertain Times, We Are Here to Help

    As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, SUSE is committed to your success no matter the circumstances. During this time, we have established a Business Continuity Committee and have in place the right infrastructure and processes to stay up and running for you. Our Global Services teams are on standby to assist you, as always, via chat, email or phone. We are transforming our flagship event, SUSECON 2020, to a purely virtual one – so you can still access keynote content and digital resources.

Software: Multimedia at Igalia, Gammy and PDF Mix Tool

  • Víctor Jáquez: Review of the Igalia Multimedia team Activities (2019/H2)

    This blog post is a review of the various activities the Igalia Multimedia team was involved along the second half of 2019. Here are the previous 2018/H2 and 2019/H1 reports. GstWPE Succinctly, GstWPE is a GStreamer plugin which allows to render web-pages as a video stream where it frames are GL textures. Phil, its main author, wrote a blog post explaning at detail what is GstWPE and its possible use-cases. He wrote a demo too, which grabs and previews a live stream from a webcam session and blends it with an overlay from wpesrc, which displays HTML content. This composited live stream can be broadcasted through YouTube or Twitch.

  • Gammy is an adaptive brightness application for Windows and Linux

    But what about overly bright applications during the day? They can still be a nuisance, and changing to night mode isn't exactly a good solution. Gammy is an open source software that can help you in such scenarios. This portable application supports adaptive brightness that makes bright on-screen content easy on the eyes. Run it and you'll see it starts on the system tray. The second you run it, you'll notice that your brightness has automatically been dimmed (if your display's brightness was set to a high level). Double click the tray icon and an interface pops-up. This is an always on top window, so you can use different programs and observe how the brightness changes. The interface has a bunch of sliders which you use to set the minimum and maximum brightness levels, so the program doesn't dim the screen or increase brightness too much. The offset percentage is the setting that Gammy uses to calculate the brightness, if it's higher the brightness will be as well. The Temperature setting is used to define the color temperature levels, similar to that in F.lux and other screen dimming applications. The maximum temperature is 6500K and goes down to 2000K. Enable the "auto" option to let Gammy automatically adjust the brightness at a time that you select. To set the time click on the three-dot button next to the option, and you'll be able to set the Start and End time.

  • Perform Common PDF Editing Operations With PDF Mix Tool 0.5, Now With Single File Mode

    PDF Mix Tool, an application that allows performing some common PDF editing operations on Linux, was updated recently with "single file" mode which allows editing single PDF page layout, extracting or deleting pages, and more. Until the latest 0.5 version, PDF Mix Tool allowed merging two or more PDF files, specifying a page set for each of them, rotate pages, and composite multiple PDF pages into a single page.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6