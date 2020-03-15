Tekton, Containers and Kubernetes
-
Why now’s a great time to use the Tekton Dashboard
Over the past year, Tekton’s usage has grown significantly. However, as a Tekton enthusiasts, I’ve grown tired of trawling through YAML, using kubectl logs, describing or getting pods, and either forgetting to use -n or using kubens every few commands. I bet you can relate and are probably thinking, like I am, that there has to be a better way to learn about what’s going on with your Tekton resources.
In this blog, I discuss the Tekton Dashboard, which has been around for a while. The Tekton team is always adding new features, listening to community feedback, and continuously pushing out releases. It’s certainly not intended as a guide to all things Tekton, but definitely serves as a great incentive to give Tekton a try and hopefully contribute to the community. It also resolves a few of the issues I mentioned above. Now let’s dive in!
-
Aqua Security debuts open-source container image registry scanner
Container security startup Aqua Security Software Ltd. announced today that its open-source tool for scanning container images is now integrated by default with registries from Docker Inc. and the Mirantis Docker Enterprise platform, as well as Harbor, an open-source image registry project run by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.
-
Platform9 Adds More Tiers to Kubernetes Service [Ed: "Freedom plan" does not include actual freedom and conflates this concept with something like "clown computing]
Platform9 today launched a managed Kubernetes service, dubbed the Freedom plan, that provides free access to Kubernetes clusters of up to 20 nodes spanning a maximum of 800 virtual CPUs running on three clusters.
In addition, Platform9 is adding a separate Growth plan that provides access to 50 nodes spanning a maximum of 2,000 virtual CPUs for IT teams that need to scale a Kubernetes environment quickly. Priced less than $500 per month with a minimum of three nodes, the Growth plan comes with 24×7 support and a 99.9% service level agreement (SLA), according to Platform9.
-
Interoperability of open-source tools: the emergence of interfaces [Ed: Free software after 2 decades of openwashing attacks is reduced to "standards" (shims) and "interop" (between binary blobs with back doors)]
In the past years, Kubernetes has been the nucleus of container orchestration frameworks. Numerous tools have been developed to extend Kubernetes capabilities and enhance its features. Over time, tools with similar functionalities would have fundamentally different implementations and practices to converge with the Kubernetes components. The emergence of shared standards and a set of best practices became imperative.
This blog post will focus on the evolution of interfaces within the Kubernetes landscape, including networking, storage, service mesh and cluster provisioning. As well, an emphasis will be placed on why the interoperability of open-source tools is pivotal in the modern infrastructure.
-
Kubernetes – Getting Started With Rook
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 826 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Best PDF Editors For Linux in 2020
PDF(Portable Document Format) is probably the most reliable and efficient way to share documents and files over the virtual world. By being unable to edit easily, PDFs are the securest way to share documents over the virtual world. Obviously, it can be edited to some extent when needed in terms of photos and text insertion and it is easier done using Linux with some of the below PDF editors. They can be used on other operating systems as well, but we will discuss the ones which can be used on Linux.
Linux Kernel: Facebook, Google and Intel
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
57 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago