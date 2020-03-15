Lattice FPGA SBCs can run Linux on RISC-V softcore
Two open-spec boards with Lattice ECP5 FPGAs can run Linux via a VexRiscv softcore. GsD’s $99 Orange Crab has a tiny Feather form factor while Radiona.org’s $115 to $155 ULX3S supports beefier ECP5 models and adds an ESP32.
Almost all the FPGA-based development boards we cover use SoCs that also provide Linux-friendly Arm Cortex-A cores, such as the Xilinx Zynq. Yet the flexible nature of field programmable gate arrays means that many Arm-free FPGAs — when equipped with sufficient RAM — can also run Linux with various limitations via so-called softcores. For example, Aries’ MAX 10 FPGA based MX10 module can run NIOS II softcore Linux.
Linux support is available on two new crowd-sourced dev boards with Lattice ECP5 FPGAs. GsD’s $99 Orange Crab surpassed its support goal on GroupGet and is now available to members. Radiona.org’s more feature rich, $115 to $155 ULX3S more than doubled its $15K Crowd Supply goal with 28 days left.
