Android Leftovers

Brazilian software student wins top free software award

Clarissa Lima Borges won the award for her internship work with the organisation Outreachy; she worked on usability testing for various applications that form part of the GNOME Desktop, one of the two main desktop environments used by free and open source software users. She said she was proud to have helped make free software more usable for more people who needed "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data".

Lattice FPGA SBCs can run Linux on RISC-V softcore

Two open-spec boards with Lattice ECP5 FPGAs can run Linux via a VexRiscv softcore. GsD’s $99 Orange Crab has a tiny Feather form factor while Radiona.org’s $115 to $155 ULX3S supports beefier ECP5 models and adds an ESP32. Almost all the FPGA-based development boards we cover use SoCs that also provide Linux-friendly Arm Cortex-A cores, such as the Xilinx Zynq. Yet the flexible nature of field programmable gate arrays means that many Arm-free FPGAs — when equipped with sufficient RAM — can also run Linux with various limitations via so-called softcores. For example, Aries’ MAX 10 FPGA based MX10 module can run NIOS II softcore Linux. Linux support is available on two new crowd-sourced dev boards with Lattice ECP5 FPGAs. GsD’s $99 Orange Crab surpassed its support goal on GroupGet and is now available to members. Radiona.org’s more feature rich, $115 to $155 ULX3S more than doubled its $15K Crowd Supply goal with 28 days left.