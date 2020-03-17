Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Going Linux
Don’t Go Viral, Go Virtual | LINUX Unplugged 345
It was the first of its kind, and the first forced to go virtual. We get the behind the scenes story of WSL Conf from the organizers.
Plus our impressions of the latest GNOME release, community news, app picks, and more.
2020-03-17 | Linux Headlines
Debian Project Leader elections heat up, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service adds NVMe drives to its stable of supported devices, Oracle and Google's Supreme Court case gets put on hold, and Fedora 32 hits beta status.
LHS Episode #332: Global Pandemicast
Hello and welcome to the 332nd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In these troubling times of global viruses, we can be healthy and maintain social distance by talking with you via the Intertubes. In this episode, we talk about COVID-19 (duh), learning Morse Code, homebrewing, open data sharing, legendary DXpeditions, more COVID-19, WEFAX, mesh networking and much more. Thank you for tuning in and stay safe out there!
Going Linux #388 · Linux Spotlight Interview
Rocco (BigDaddyLinux) Interviews Larry on Episode 39 of the Linux Spotlight.
today's howtos
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Brazilian software student wins top free software award
Clarissa Lima Borges won the award for her internship work with the organisation Outreachy; she worked on usability testing for various applications that form part of the GNOME Desktop, one of the two main desktop environments used by free and open source software users. She said she was proud to have helped make free software more usable for more people who needed "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data".
