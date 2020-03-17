Language Selection

Games: Resolutiion, Unity (Mono) and More

Wednesday 18th of March 2020
Gaming
  • Super stylish action-adventure 'Resolutiion' now has a demo open for everyone to try

    With artwork inspired by Hyper Light Drifter you can see some previous thoughts of my own here. Honestly, I think it's genuinely worth giving a go. It's only a small slice of what to expect of course but gosh—the visuals are just so damn good.

  • Unity 2020.1 Beta Released With Numerous Vulkan + Linux Fixes

    Unity Tech has released the Unity 2020.1 game engine beta as their first quarterly update of the year.

    In addition to having a number of developer-side improvements from their editor to other development features, there is never-ending work on the graphics front. Unity 2020.1 is adding camera stacking to the universal render pipeline, updated ray-tracing support, various lighting updates, a new caching shader preprocessor, and much more.

  • If you need an escape from reality there's some unique experiences free on itch.io right now

    Need a warm cup of escapism? I sure do, and thankfully a good bunch of indie developers have decided to let people claim their games entirely free for a while.

    Following on from our little list of good free games (and some open source), and the quick tip of Pipe Push Paradise (also awesome) we have some more picks for you. Why? Well, governments around the world are telling people to stay at home and we're here to help you get through it, at least a little.

    So what else do we have for you? Some good picks, that's what. All of these will allow you to claim them 100% free to keep on itch.io, although each usually lets you donate too (and do if you can to support indies!).

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Going Linux

  • Don’t Go Viral, Go Virtual | LINUX Unplugged 345

    It was the first of its kind, and the first forced to go virtual. We get the behind the scenes story of WSL Conf from the organizers. Plus our impressions of the latest GNOME release, community news, app picks, and more.

  • 2020-03-17 | Linux Headlines

    Debian Project Leader elections heat up, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service adds NVMe drives to its stable of supported devices, Oracle and Google's Supreme Court case gets put on hold, and Fedora 32 hits beta status.

  • LHS Episode #332: Global Pandemicast

    Hello and welcome to the 332nd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In these troubling times of global viruses, we can be healthy and maintain social distance by talking with you via the Intertubes. In this episode, we talk about COVID-19 (duh), learning Morse Code, homebrewing, open data sharing, legendary DXpeditions, more COVID-19, WEFAX, mesh networking and much more. Thank you for tuning in and stay safe out there!

  • Going Linux #388 · Linux Spotlight Interview

    Rocco (BigDaddyLinux) Interviews Larry on Episode 39 of the Linux Spotlight.

Brazilian software student wins top free software award

Clarissa Lima Borges won the award for her internship work with the organisation Outreachy; she worked on usability testing for various applications that form part of the GNOME Desktop, one of the two main desktop environments used by free and open source software users. She said she was proud to have helped make free software more usable for more people who needed "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data". Read more

