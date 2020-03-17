Games: Resolutiion, Unity (Mono) and More
-
Super stylish action-adventure 'Resolutiion' now has a demo open for everyone to try
With artwork inspired by Hyper Light Drifter you can see some previous thoughts of my own here. Honestly, I think it's genuinely worth giving a go. It's only a small slice of what to expect of course but gosh—the visuals are just so damn good.
-
Unity 2020.1 Beta Released With Numerous Vulkan + Linux Fixes
Unity Tech has released the Unity 2020.1 game engine beta as their first quarterly update of the year.
In addition to having a number of developer-side improvements from their editor to other development features, there is never-ending work on the graphics front. Unity 2020.1 is adding camera stacking to the universal render pipeline, updated ray-tracing support, various lighting updates, a new caching shader preprocessor, and much more.
-
If you need an escape from reality there's some unique experiences free on itch.io right now
Need a warm cup of escapism? I sure do, and thankfully a good bunch of indie developers have decided to let people claim their games entirely free for a while.
Following on from our little list of good free games (and some open source), and the quick tip of Pipe Push Paradise (also awesome) we have some more picks for you. Why? Well, governments around the world are telling people to stay at home and we're here to help you get through it, at least a little.
So what else do we have for you? Some good picks, that's what. All of these will allow you to claim them 100% free to keep on itch.io, although each usually lets you donate too (and do if you can to support indies!).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 308 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Going Linux
Android Leftovers
Brazilian software student wins top free software award
Clarissa Lima Borges won the award for her internship work with the organisation Outreachy; she worked on usability testing for various applications that form part of the GNOME Desktop, one of the two main desktop environments used by free and open source software users. She said she was proud to have helped make free software more usable for more people who needed "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data".
Recent comments
9 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
11 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago