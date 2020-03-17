Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Two men, one woman in race for Debian project leader's post

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of March 2020 04:18:38 AM Filed under
Debian

Three developers — two male, one female — have thrown their hats into the ring for the post of Debian project leader for 2020-21, with the poll set to be held online from 5 April to 18 April.

The trio — Jonathan Carter, Sruthi Chandran and Brian Gupta — have all announced the platforms on which they will run and have time to campaign until 4 April. The new project leader's term will begin on 21 April.

Carter, 38, who did not specify how long he has been a developer, has cited four points in his platform: continuing to do what the project does well, making Debian attractive to contributors, reducing the bottlenecks that affect contributors and improving the project's housekeeping.

Among the things that Debian does well, Carter has listed technical excellence, the promotion of free software, packaging of software, new released and updating the stable distribution. Debian has three lines of development: stable (the last release, which gets security updates), testing (more recent software comes into this branch after spending some time in the third branch, unstable), and unstable which, as the name implies is just that, receives all the latest software and often breaks.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Going Linux

  • Don’t Go Viral, Go Virtual | LINUX Unplugged 345

    It was the first of its kind, and the first forced to go virtual. We get the behind the scenes story of WSL Conf from the organizers. Plus our impressions of the latest GNOME release, community news, app picks, and more.

  • 2020-03-17 | Linux Headlines

    Debian Project Leader elections heat up, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service adds NVMe drives to its stable of supported devices, Oracle and Google's Supreme Court case gets put on hold, and Fedora 32 hits beta status.

  • LHS Episode #332: Global Pandemicast

    Hello and welcome to the 332nd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In these troubling times of global viruses, we can be healthy and maintain social distance by talking with you via the Intertubes. In this episode, we talk about COVID-19 (duh), learning Morse Code, homebrewing, open data sharing, legendary DXpeditions, more COVID-19, WEFAX, mesh networking and much more. Thank you for tuning in and stay safe out there!

  • Going Linux #388 · Linux Spotlight Interview

    Rocco (BigDaddyLinux) Interviews Larry on Episode 39 of the Linux Spotlight.

Android Leftovers

Brazilian software student wins top free software award

Clarissa Lima Borges won the award for her internship work with the organisation Outreachy; she worked on usability testing for various applications that form part of the GNOME Desktop, one of the two main desktop environments used by free and open source software users. She said she was proud to have helped make free software more usable for more people who needed "more than ever to be in control of the software [they] use, and [their] data". Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6