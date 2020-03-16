Security Leftovers Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (okular, thunderbird, and webkit2gtk), Debian (webkit2gtk), Fedora (php-horde-Horde-Form), Gentoo (libvorbis, nss, and proftpd), Oracle (firefox and kernel), Red Hat (kernel), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (cni, cni-plugins, conmon, fuse-overlayfs, podman, librsvg, and ovmf), and Ubuntu (ceph, icu, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-aws-5.0, linux-gcp, linux-gke-5.0, linux-oracle-5.0, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-raspi2-5.3, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, and linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws).

Feature Highlights: Kernel Rootkit Protection in Core Update 142 Another exciting feature is landing in Core Update 142: Improved Kernel Rootkit Protection using code signing. This way, IPFire will protect itself against attackers trying to load third-party kernel modules.

How can I trust this git repository? Important part: Can't check signature: No public key. No public key. Because of course you would see that. Why would you have my key lying around, unless you're me. Or, to put it another way, why would that server I'm installing from scratch have a copy of my OpenPGP certificate? Because I'm a Debian developer, my key is actually part of the 800 keys in the debian-keyring package, signed by the APT repositories. So I have a trust path. But that won't work for someone who is not a Debian developer. It will also stop working when my key expires in that repository, as it already has on Debian buster (current stable). So I can't assume I have a trust path there either. One could work with a trusted keyring like we do in the Tor and Debian project, and only work inside that project, that said. But I still feel uncomfortable with those commands. Both git log and git show will happily succeed (return code 0 in the shell) even though the signature verification failed on the commits. Same with git pull and git merge, which will happily push your branch ahead even if the remote has unsigned or badly signed commits.

Python Programming Python 3.6.9 : My colab tutorials - part 003.

How to get Absolute Value in Python with abs() and Pandas In this Python tutorial, we will learn how to get the absolute value in Python. First, we will use the function abs() to do this. In this section, we will go through a couple of examples of how to get the absolute value. Second, we will import data with Pandas and use the abs method to get the absolute values in a Pandas dataframe.

Leysin 2020 Sprint Report At the end of February ten of us gathered in Leysin, Switzerland to work on a variety of topics including HPy, PyPy Python 3.7 support and the PyPy migration to Heptapod.

How to merge dictionaries in Python Dictionary data type is used in python to store multiple values with keys. A new dictionary can be created by merging two or more dictionaries. Merging data is required when you need to combine same type of data that is stored in multiple dictionaries. For example, department wise employee data of any company is stored in many dictionaries. To generate a list of all employees of the company we will need to merge the data from these dictionaries. Many ways exist in Python for merging dictionaries. How you can merge dictionaries are shown in this article by using various examples.

Working with tempfile in python Sometimes we need to store data temporarily in a file for doing any task temporarily. For example, the monthly sales report of any organization can be generated by using storing sales data into a temporary file. It is better to store the data in a temporary file for generating the report to prevent any accidental modification of the original data. A temporary file can also be used for securing sensitive data. Creating a temporary file and doing these types of tasks can be done easily in Python by using tempfile module. This module contains many functions to create temporary files and folders, and access them easily. The uses of tempfile module in Python are shown in this article.

How to use Python dictionary of dictionaries In most of the programming languages, an associative array is used to store data using key-value pairs. Dictionaries are used in Python to do the same task. The curly brackets ({}) are used to declare any dictionary variable. The dictionary contains a unique key value as an index and each key represents a particular value. The third brackets ([]) are to read the value of any particular key. Another data type exists in Python to store multiple data which is called List. The list works like a numeric array and its index starts from 0 and maintains order. But the key values of the dictionary contain different types of values that don’t need to maintain any order. When one or more dictionaries are declared inside another dictionary then it is called a nested dictionary or dictionaries of the dictionary. How you can declare nested dictionaries and access data from them are described in this article by using different examples.