Fedora, Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Fedora 33 Plans To Ship With Latest MinGW For Best Experience In Compiling Software For Windows
With new feature work beyond the scope now of Fedora 32, we're beginning to get a better idea for some of the feature plans for Fedora 33 due out this autumn.
We have already covered some of the early Fedora 33 feature proposals like stronger crypto policies, the early state of DNF 5 as a preview, and moving the RPM database from Berkeley DB 5 to SQLite. Another one of the early proposals is shipping with the newest MinGW for offering the latest bits in compiling software for Windows from Fedora.
From sysadmin to DevOps
Transitioning from sysadmin to DevOps will have a cost in time and effort but will be worth it. Your benefits will include new skills, advanced tools, and fresh perspective.
[...]
Modern sysadmins need to be aware of DevOps practices in order to take advantage of those approaches and participate in the general improvement of their organizations to produce better applications and reduce their software products' time to market.
DevOps is intended to be a cross-functional mode of working, that brings together different teams and breaks silos into the organization.
It is important to identify the key aspects of DevOps for development and delivery processes, which permit to incorporate short iterations to push code frequently to production supported by automated processes with the goal of increasing the quality of code and reduce negative impacts.
The following figure shows the DevOps lifecycle and represents the continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment processes.
March 18 webinar: Tech skills for all
Technology is changing virtually every job. It’s also changing how young people need to prepare for the opportunities that await them in the future. No matter what you’re thinking about doing in 1, 5, or 10 years — digital literacy and an understanding of how to be an intelligent consumer and user of technology are essential. Don’t forget about the cool things you can do from anywhere to gain practical skills and transition from being a consumer of tech to a creator, maker, and doer empowered by tech!
On Wednesday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 11:00 a.m. EDT, I will be leading an IBM digital skills webinar for high school and university students, educators, and parents that explores the nine digital skills that comprise basic digital literacy. You’ll then learn how to leverage fundamental digital and professional skills to get your foot in the door at companies eager to hire new, up-and-coming talent. Don’t forget about starting your own venture!
Top 5 reasons to use Node-RED right now
You’ve probably heard of Node-RED. You know, that super awesome, browser-based, draw-the-flows, and connect-the-nodes tool for easily integrating IoT devices with applications? Yeah, that one.
Maybe you’ve considered using it, maybe not.
In this post, I’ll show you the top five reasons you should be using Node-RED in your applications. Right now.
Security Leftovers
Python Programming
Two men, one woman in race for Debian project leader's post
Three developers — two male, one female — have thrown their hats into the ring for the post of Debian project leader for 2020-21, with the poll set to be held online from 5 April to 18 April. The trio — Jonathan Carter, Sruthi Chandran and Brian Gupta — have all announced the platforms on which they will run and have time to campaign until 4 April. The new project leader's term will begin on 21 April. Carter, 38, who did not specify how long he has been a developer, has cited four points in his platform: continuing to do what the project does well, making Debian attractive to contributors, reducing the bottlenecks that affect contributors and improving the project's housekeeping. Among the things that Debian does well, Carter has listed technical excellence, the promotion of free software, packaging of software, new released and updating the stable distribution. Debian has three lines of development: stable (the last release, which gets security updates), testing (more recent software comes into this branch after spending some time in the third branch, unstable), and unstable which, as the name implies is just that, receives all the latest software and often breaks.
Meet the Chinese operating system that’s trying to shift the country off Windows
China’s homegrown operating systems haven’t made much of a dent on the global stage. Now there’s a Linux-based system that’s aimed at weaning the country off Windows. UOS, or Unified Operating System, hit a new milestone after its first stable release in January: Union Tech’s OS can now boot in 30 seconds on China-made chips. [...] The “current international climate” has made it imperative for China to have its own foundational software to avoid being cut off by the US, said the general manager of Union Tech, Liu Wenhan. While Chinese operating systems currently account for less than 1% of the market, Liu said he expects them to grow to 20% to 30% in the future. Integrating homegrown Chinese chips could be the biggest accomplishment of UOS if it pans out. Although Chinese computer chips still don’t approach the sophistication of those created by US-based companies, Union Tech said that it is actively working with Chinese chipmakers like Loongson and Sunway to facilitate the gradual replacement of American technology in the Chinese government and pillar industries. In December, Beijing ordered all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years, according to the Financial Times. UOS is based on the Deepin operating system, China’s most successful Linux distribution. Union Tech actually started as a joint venture between state-run corporations and Wuhan Deepin Technology. It eventually acquired Deepin, and Deepin founder Liu Wenhan became Union Tech’s general manager. Liu has experience with building operating systems. Since launching in 2011, the OS has amassed an active community of users. Deepin appeals to many Linux enthusiasts because of a user interface that copies liberally from other operating systems. It has a dock, launchpad and file browser that are similar to those in macOS. It also has Android-style notifications and control panels. And it includes a Windows-style start button.
