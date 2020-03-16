I recently started having problems playing YouTube videos in Firefox and Chrome in Ubuntu 18.04. The video would load, and I could see frames at any time, but it would just not play. I soon discovered that killing PulseAudio, and the video would play without audio. I also noticed I had Dummy Output in Sound settings. I tried all usual tricks to fix this, but still no luck.

Then I discovered I had audio just after booting my computer, but after a while, there would be no audio at all. This seems to match the time by which the AMD GPU drives crashes (just warning), something that had happened ever since I installed Ubuntu on my Acer laptop. After more failed attempts, I decided to try to update the BIOS using Windows 10. A 10-minute task, right? I would just have to replace the hard drive with one pre-loaded with Windows 10 (I got one from warranty service a few weeks ago), download the BIOS utility, run it, and we’re done.

But as my experience often proved many 10-minute tasks often end up taking 4 to 5 hours, and that’s what happened here… I had no problem starting Windows 10, and download the BIOS/Firmware utility, but after extraction, it would just not start. My mouse pointer would just switch to loading mode for a few seconds, and then nothing… I tried to run as administrator, in compatibility mode, and from the command line to check for any error message, nothing would do. Trying earlier version of the firmware did not help either