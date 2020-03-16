Language Selection

Debian and Ubuntu/Canonical Leftovers

Wednesday 18th of March 2020
Debian
Ubuntu
  • Norbert Preining: Fixing mate-terminal URL highlighting

    One of the recent updates in Debian swept in changes so that mate-terminal couldn’t highlight URLs anymore (Debian bug report, upstream bug report). I got so fed up with this that I fixed it and send a pull request. Update Debian packages for amd64 Debian/sid are in my usual repo at https://www.preining.info/debian/.

  • Mike Gabriel: Time for home office! Time for X2Go?

    Most of us IT people should be in home office by now. If not, make sure you'll arrange that with your employers, cooperation partners, contractors, etc. Please help flatten the curve.

    X2Go as your Home Office solution

    If your computer at work runs a GNU/Linux desktop and you can SSH into it, then it might be time for you to try out X2Go [1]. Remote desktop access under GNU/Linux.

  • SBI Group unlocks infrastructure automation with secure, on-premises OpenStack cloud

    SBI BITS provides IT services and infrastructure to the SBI Group — Japan’s market leading financial services company group — which is made up of over 250 companies, and 6,000 employees.

    To increase time to market and meet heavy client requirements, SBI BITs was looking for alternative solutions beyond bare metal servers and decided upon OpenStack. After evaluating their existing suppliers, SBI BITS turned to Canonical to bring in the external support and expertise required to move into production with an economical, flexible solution.

  • Updating the BIOS (System Firmware) from the Device Manager in Windows 10 [Ed: When defective proprietary firmware wastes a day of your life]

    I recently started having problems playing YouTube videos in Firefox and Chrome in Ubuntu 18.04. The video would load, and I could see frames at any time, but it would just not play. I soon discovered that killing PulseAudio, and the video would play without audio. I also noticed I had Dummy Output in Sound settings. I tried all usual tricks to fix this, but still no luck. Then I discovered I had audio just after booting my computer, but after a while, there would be no audio at all. This seems to match the time by which the AMD GPU drives crashes (just warning), something that had happened ever since I installed Ubuntu on my Acer laptop. After more failed attempts, I decided to try to update the BIOS using Windows 10. A 10-minute task, right? I would just have to replace the hard drive with one pre-loaded with Windows 10 (I got one from warranty service a few weeks ago), download the BIOS utility, run it, and we’re done. But as my experience often proved many 10-minute tasks often end up taking 4 to 5 hours, and that’s what happened here… I had no problem starting Windows 10, and download the BIOS/Firmware utility, but after extraction, it would just not start. My mouse pointer would just switch to loading mode for a few seconds, and then nothing… I tried to run as administrator, in compatibility mode, and from the command line to check for any error message, nothing would do. Trying earlier version of the firmware did not help either

Some good coronavirus news: Monster Google-Oracle API copyright battle on hold as bio-nasty shuts Supremes

The ten-year monster battle between Google and Oracle over the use of Java APIs will be delayed until further notice – after the US Supreme Court announced it was suspending oral arguments over coronavirus fears. The two sides were due to present their argument to the court on Tuesday, March 24 and there has been a flood of filings in the case in the past month. But on Monday, the Supreme Court said that “in keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court is postponing the oral arguments currently scheduled for the March session (March 23-25 and March 30-April 1).” It’s not yet known when the case will be rescheduled - a meeting on Friday should provide more details. The court’s statement also noted that its closure is “not unprecedented,” but then gave two precedents there weren’t exactly comforting: “The Court postponed scheduled arguments for October 1918 in response to the Spanish flu epidemic. The Court also shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks.” How reassuring. Read more Also: Supreme Court Postpones Oral Arguments

Moving Away From WordPress and Third RC of WordPress 5.4

  • UnixTutorial.RU is Now Using Jekyll

    I have started WordPress to Jekyll migration for the Russian version of Unix Tutorial website – meaning UnixTutorial.RU has been running on Jekyll since last Sunday.

  • WordPress 5.4 RC3

    The third release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is now available! WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to be released on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time!

Fedora, Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  • Fedora 33 Plans To Ship With Latest MinGW For Best Experience In Compiling Software For Windows

    With new feature work beyond the scope now of Fedora 32, we're beginning to get a better idea for some of the feature plans for Fedora 33 due out this autumn. We have already covered some of the early Fedora 33 feature proposals like stronger crypto policies, the early state of DNF 5 as a preview, and moving the RPM database from Berkeley DB 5 to SQLite. Another one of the early proposals is shipping with the newest MinGW for offering the latest bits in compiling software for Windows from Fedora.

  • From sysadmin to DevOps

    Transitioning from sysadmin to DevOps will have a cost in time and effort but will be worth it. Your benefits will include new skills, advanced tools, and fresh perspective. [...] Modern sysadmins need to be aware of DevOps practices in order to take advantage of those approaches and participate in the general improvement of their organizations to produce better applications and reduce their software products' time to market. DevOps is intended to be a cross-functional mode of working, that brings together different teams and breaks silos into the organization. It is important to identify the key aspects of DevOps for development and delivery processes, which permit to incorporate short iterations to push code frequently to production supported by automated processes with the goal of increasing the quality of code and reduce negative impacts. The following figure shows the DevOps lifecycle and represents the continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment processes.

  • March 18 webinar: Tech skills for all

    Technology is changing virtually every job. It’s also changing how young people need to prepare for the opportunities that await them in the future. No matter what you’re thinking about doing in 1, 5, or 10 years — digital literacy and an understanding of how to be an intelligent consumer and user of technology are essential. Don’t forget about the cool things you can do from anywhere to gain practical skills and transition from being a consumer of tech to a creator, maker, and doer empowered by tech! On Wednesday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 11:00 a.m. EDT, I will be leading an IBM digital skills webinar for high school and university students, educators, and parents that explores the nine digital skills that comprise basic digital literacy. You’ll then learn how to leverage fundamental digital and professional skills to get your foot in the door at companies eager to hire new, up-and-coming talent. Don’t forget about starting your own venture!

  • Top 5 reasons to use Node-RED right now

    You’ve probably heard of Node-RED. You know, that super awesome, browser-based, draw-the-flows, and connect-the-nodes tool for easily integrating IoT devices with applications? Yeah, that one. Maybe you’ve considered using it, maybe not. In this post, I’ll show you the top five reasons you should be using Node-RED in your applications. Right now.

