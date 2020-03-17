Language Selection

Today in Techrights

Wednesday 18th of March 2020
News
How I connect with non-English speakers about open source

One of the wonderful things about open source is the large community of writers contributing to our shared knowledge base. Not surprisingly, much of this is written in English; but there is also a well-served demand for open source-related information in other languages. I first encountered Victorhck through his kind and thoughtful comments on Opensource.com, then learned that he has translated some of our content into Spanish and published it on his blog, Victorhck in the Free World. I find a lot of really useful info on his blog, such as articles about Vim and openSUSE and a lot of excellent reference material. I particularly like his overviews of topics, like this article about open source/libre technical materials. Read more

Top 10 open source tools for working from home

If you work from home, you know how important it is to have a great set of tools that stay out of your way and let you focus on what matters. The harder you work during work hours, the more easily you can relax once the workday is through. I've been working from home for years, and here are my top picks for the best tools open source has to offer the remote worker. Read more

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – File Management – Week 21

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. One area I’ve not covered to date is utility software. Nestling in the Raspbian repositories are a ton of utilities from the essential to the wacky. File management is definitely a routine but important activity for any desktop user. Recognizing that file management software is deeply personal (causing almost as many conflicts as text editors), I’ve looked at a good spectrum of file managers this week. There’s good and bad news. Raspbian repositories host packages for lots of high quality open source file managers, including both graphical and console based software. Sadly, you often don’t get the latest stable release. Read more

Debian and Ubuntu/Canonical Leftovers

  • Norbert Preining: Fixing mate-terminal URL highlighting

    One of the recent updates in Debian swept in changes so that mate-terminal couldn’t highlight URLs anymore (Debian bug report, upstream bug report). I got so fed up with this that I fixed it and send a pull request. Update Debian packages for amd64 Debian/sid are in my usual repo at https://www.preining.info/debian/.

  • Mike Gabriel: Time for home office! Time for X2Go?

    Most of us IT people should be in home office by now. If not, make sure you'll arrange that with your employers, cooperation partners, contractors, etc. Please help flatten the curve. X2Go as your Home Office solution If your computer at work runs a GNU/Linux desktop and you can SSH into it, then it might be time for you to try out X2Go [1]. Remote desktop access under GNU/Linux.

  • SBI Group unlocks infrastructure automation with secure, on-premises OpenStack cloud

    SBI BITS provides IT services and infrastructure to the SBI Group — Japan’s market leading financial services company group — which is made up of over 250 companies, and 6,000 employees. To increase time to market and meet heavy client requirements, SBI BITs was looking for alternative solutions beyond bare metal servers and decided upon OpenStack. After evaluating their existing suppliers, SBI BITS turned to Canonical to bring in the external support and expertise required to move into production with an economical, flexible solution.

