OBS Studio 25.0 is out with lots of new features for video creators
The free and open source video livestreaming and capture software, OBS Studio, has a brand new release now available with lots of new goodies to play with.
Wonderful software, we use it all the time here for our livestreams on Twitch and for all videos we record onto our YouTube Channel.
OBS Studio 25.0 arrived yesterday and one of the highlights for Linux users is the inclusion of a proper browser plugin by default now. No more hunting around for an external plugin. Thanks to the inclusion of this, another new feature added works in the Linux version, allowing you to drag and drop from a website into OBS Studio to create browser sources. Quite a clever feature, allowing people to setup all sorts of additions that others can just drop right into their OBS scene.
The Division 2 live on Stadia, DOOM Eternal this week and more
Stadia now has more games available with the release of The Division 2 and the latest expansion, plus DOOM Eternal arrives on it this week. A quick look round-up of Stadia game streaming news.
With The Division 2, the Stadia version comes with built-in support for Stadia's unique Stream Connect feature. This is where when you team up with others, you can all see each others screen in real-time, which does open up multiplayer games in an interesting way. It's also cross-platform against Windows and cross-progression with all platforms.
Unity 2020.1 beta is out and they're offering a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU for bug reports
The Unity team have put out the first Beta for Unity 2020.1 which will form the first of two "TECH stream" releases for this year. As part of their new release cycle, each year will have two of these TECH releases for people who want the latest and greatest with 2020.1 and 2020.2 which will lead into a 2020 LTS (Long term support) release early next year.
On the Linux side there's quite a lot of bug fixes, and Vulkan especially seems to have been given quite a bit of attention with this release and not just for bug fixes. With the Vulkan API developers can now select number of swapchains when using Vulkan, they added stencil binding support for Vulkan, stripping of unused shader constants from Vulkan compute shaders, improved Vulkan device selection, improved Vulkan performance and more.
No Plan B is a tactical strategy game coming from the creator of Gladiabots
No Plan B needed here apparently, as your first idea always works right? You better hope so. No Plan B is a tactical strategy game from GFX47, the creator of the AI combat arena Gladiabots.
Looking a little like Door Kickers, No Plan B has you plan how your team will storm various buildings using a special timeline system. This unique way to plan looks brilliant, as you keep dragging around your combatants as you hop between different time points to get them all synced up.
Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse Part 1 will arrive on Steam this Summer
Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse, the crowdfunded dark comedy adventure is now going to have the first part released on Steam this Summer.
X4: Split Vendetta expansion and a huge free 3.0 update announced for release on March 31
Get your space legs ready for X4: Foundations to expand into a much bigger game. Egosoft have now announced the X4: Split Vendetta expansion and a huge free 3.0 update will release on March 31.
Egosoft say this is going to be the biggest update to their open-world space sim since release, pulling in lots of new goodies for everyone. The 3.0 update will add in a whole new storyline with special diplomatic missions, new systems to discover, French voice-over, 3 new tutorials, new ships, a new unlockable game start, a configurable alert system, new weapons, an improved graphics engine and improved sound effects are just some of what to expect from it.
Albion Online getting a new focus on Solo and small-group play in the next updates
Albion Online is getting a few more systems overhauled in the next few updates, plus some welcome changes and additions for Solo players and small groups.
The game already has a lot of things to do, much of which is geared towards high-level play and big groups, especially so with all the faction and guild warfare. Sandbox Interactive are going to introduce special Corrupted Solo Dungeons, for people who enjoy the PvE side with a risk of some PvP as well. These will be non-linear dungeons where you face possesed creatures, with one other player able to invade to hunt you down which actually sounds like a huge amount of fun.
BStone, a source port for Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold and Planet Strike adds a new OpenGL renderer
Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold and Blake Stone: Planet Strike, two classics from the 90s have been revived thanks to the BStone open source game engine that continue seeing big updates.
BStone adds in features like high resolution vanilla rendering, 3D-rendering,customizable controls and separate volume controls for sound effects and music. This is thanks to Apogee Software releasing the source code to Planet Strike in 2013.
Yesterday, build v1.2.0-beta.1 (and a quick fix with beta.2) went up and the major addition here is a new 3D renderer which uses OpenGL on the backend keeping it nicely Linux compatible. Plus, the developer also added some actual Linux instructions to the GitHub page now too.
