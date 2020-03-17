Programming: Red Hat Developer Tools, Open Letter to Web Developers, Python and Java
-
Several months ago, the LLVM project blog published an article, Closing the gap: cross-language LTO between Rust and C/C++. In it, they explained that link-time optimization can improve performance by optimizing throughout the whole program, such as inlining function calls between different objects. Since Rust and Clang both use LLVM for code generation, we can even achieve this benefit across different programming languages.
-
Why is this important?
For several reasons, but primarily because it completely goes against the traditional structure of the web being an open and accessible place that isn't inherently locked down to opaque structures or a single client. WebComponents used "in full" (i.e. dynamically) inherently creates complex web page structures that cannot be saved, archived or even displayed outside of the designated targeted browsers (primarily Google Chrome).
One could even say that this is setting the web up for becoming fully content-controlled.
The more additional "features" are tacked on to these components, the less likely it is for non-Google clients to be able to display sites in full or properly. It creates problems for people who are in limited environments, need special web clients for e.g. limited physical accessibility, or need to strictly protect their privacy. What of people on older hardware who don't have the computing power to basically run all these JavaScript applications fully off-loaded in their browser just to be able to render a page? Not to mention other software that needs to be able to parse web pages as a whole like alternative search engines (another thing one could consider unfair competition from Google).
-
I've had moments as a software engineer when I'm asked to do a task that sends shivers down my spine. One such moment was when I had to write an interface between some new hardware infrastructure that requires C and a cloud infrastructure, which is primarily Python.
One strategy could be to write an extension in C, which Python supports by design. A quick glance at the documentation shows this would mean writing a good amount of C. That can be good in some cases, but it's not what I prefer to do. Another strategy is to put the two tasks in separate processes and exchange messages between the two with the ZeroMQ messaging library.
When I experienced this type of scenario before discovering ZeroMQ, I went through the extension-writing path. It was not that bad, but it is very time-consuming and convoluted. Nowadays, to avoid that, I subdivide a system into independent processes that exchange information through messages sent over communication sockets. With this approach, several programming languages can coexist, and each process is simpler and thus easier to debug.
-
COVID-19 has hit hard in the past couple of weeks and its impact has been notorious both from a sanitary perspective and an economic one. Plenty has been written about it, especially statistical reports on its exponential growth and the importance of “flattening the curve”.
At RMOTR, we wanted to help raise awareness of the issues associated with the spread of COVID-19 by making a dynamic and interactive analysis of the situation using Python and Data Science.
We’ve made an interactive project that you can fork and follow step by step. You can see the process that Data Scientists follow to analyze the situation and make predictions. Here is a quick summary.
-
Java 14 has reached general availability today with numerous updates to the JDK.
Among the changes with Java 14 are:
- Records is available in a preview state. Records provide a compact syntax for declaring classes that are transparent holders for shallowly immutable data.
Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
-
The new GPU operator enables OpenShift to schedule workloads that require use of GPGPUs as easily as one would schedule CPU or memory for more traditional not accelerated workloads. Start by creating a container that has a GPU workload inside it and request the GPU resource when creating the pod and OpenShift will take care of the rest. This makes deployment of GPU workloads to OpenShift clusters straightforward for users and administrators as it is all managed at the cluster level and not on the host machines. The GPU operator for OpenShift will help to simplify and accelerate the compute-intensive ML/DL modeling tasks for data scientists, as well as help running inferencing tasks across data centers, public clouds, and at the edge. Typical workloads that can benefit from GPU acceleration include image and speech recognition, visual search and several others.
-
Welcome to the first briefing of the “All Things Data” series of OpenShift Commons briefings. We’ll be holding future briefings on Tuesdays at 8:00am PST, so reach out with any topics you’re interested in and remember to bookmark the OpenShift Commons Briefing calendar!
In this first briefing for the “All Things Data” OpenShift Commons series, Red Hat’s Guillaume Moutier and Landon LaSmith demo’d how to easily integrate Open Data Hub and OpenShift Container Storage to build your own data science platform. When working on data science projects, it’s a guarantee that you will need different kinds of storage for your data: block, file, object.
Open Data Hub (ODH) is an open source project that provides open source AI tools for running large and distributed AI workloads on OpenShift Container Platform.
OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) is software-defined storage for containers that provides you with every type of storage you need, from a simple, single source.
-
Just a few months into 2020 and we are already celebrating our successes over here at Red Hat! In fact, we are pleased to announce that we have been honored with 31 new award wins and honorable mentions. Our latest award roll call includes recognition in categories ranging from Red Hat’s unique workplace culture, our talented individuals who make Red Hat so special, our incredibly talented design and creative teams and the depth and experience of our business portfolio.
-
I cut my teeth on mainframe computers. My first system administration language wasn't -- as you might guess from my Unix/Linux background -- Borrne or C shell, but rather, IBM 360 mainframe Job Control Language (JCL). So, the notion that a DevOps system, such as Red Hat Ansible, could ever control a mainframe is a little mind-blowing. Sure, IBM mainframes have been using Linux for 20 years now, but DevOps on a mainframe? Really?
Security: Real Cost of Windows, New Patches, NordPass and GrSecurity
[Attackers] are zeroing in on government health agencies and hospitals, who are already struggling to keep pace with the coronavirus pandemic, as a way to make money and cause disruptions in the midst of a global crisis.
These concerns were highlighted Monday when Bloomberg News reported that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), one of the agencies on the front lines of the outbreak, had been breached by [attackers].
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libvncserver and twisted), Fedora (libxslt), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, python-flask, python-pip, python-virtualenv, slirp4netns, tomcat, and zsh), Scientific Linux (kernel, python-pip, python-virtualenv, tomcat, and zsh), SUSE (apache2-mod_auth_openidc and skopeo), and Ubuntu (apport and dino-im).
-
NordPass is a password manager that exists to enable users to remember all their complex login credentials, to autofill forms online, and to generate strong passwords. It offers a free account no credit card required and the ability to store data across multiple devices.
-
The GrSecurity patches to the Linux kernel have long focused on security enhancements but this year they are said to be taking on a larger focus of performance optimizations.
GrSecurity patches include PaX and various other security-based features, some of which items have ended up in the mainline Linux kernel years later in varying forms. In recent years, however, GrSecurity has just made their kernel patches and binaries only available to paying customers.
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 142 released
Only days after finally releasing our new DNS stack in IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 141, we are ready to publish the next update for testing: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 142.
This update comes with many features that massively improve the security and hardening of the IPFire operating system. We have also removed some more components of the systems that are no longer needed to shrink the size of the operating system on disk.
We have a huge backlog of changes that are ready for testing in a wider audience. Hopefully we will be able to deliver those to you in a swift series of Core Updates. Please help us testing, or if you prefer, send us a donation so that we can keep working on these things.
Recent comments
4 min 3 sec ago
45 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago