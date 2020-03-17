Programming: Red Hat Developer Tools, Open Letter to Web Developers, Python and Java Cross-language link-time optimization using Red Hat Developer Tools Several months ago, the LLVM project blog published an article, Closing the gap: cross-language LTO between Rust and C/C++. In it, they explained that link-time optimization can improve performance by optimizing throughout the whole program, such as inlining function calls between different objects. Since Rust and Clang both use LLVM for code generation, we can even achieve this benefit across different programming languages.

An Open Letter to Web Developers Why is this important? For several reasons, but primarily because it completely goes against the traditional structure of the web being an open and accessible place that isn't inherently locked down to opaque structures or a single client. WebComponents used "in full" (i.e. dynamically) inherently creates complex web page structures that cannot be saved, archived or even displayed outside of the designated targeted browsers (primarily Google Chrome). One could even say that this is setting the web up for becoming fully content-controlled. The more additional "features" are tacked on to these components, the less likely it is for non-Google clients to be able to display sites in full or properly. It creates problems for people who are in limited environments, need special web clients for e.g. limited physical accessibility, or need to strictly protect their privacy. What of people on older hardware who don't have the computing power to basically run all these JavaScript applications fully off-loaded in their browser just to be able to render a page? Not to mention other software that needs to be able to parse web pages as a whole like alternative search engines (another thing one could consider unfair competition from Google).

Share data between C and Python with this messaging library I've had moments as a software engineer when I'm asked to do a task that sends shivers down my spine. One such moment was when I had to write an interface between some new hardware infrastructure that requires C and a cloud infrastructure, which is primarily Python. One strategy could be to write an extension in C, which Python supports by design. A quick glance at the documentation shows this would mean writing a good amount of C. That can be good in some cases, but it's not what I prefer to do. Another strategy is to put the two tasks in separate processes and exchange messages between the two with the ZeroMQ messaging library. When I experienced this type of scenario before discovering ZeroMQ, I went through the extension-writing path. It was not that bad, but it is very time-consuming and convoluted. Nowadays, to avoid that, I subdivide a system into independent processes that exchange information through messages sent over communication sockets. With this approach, several programming languages can coexist, and each process is simpler and thus easier to debug.

Learn Data Science by Analyzing COVID-19 COVID-19 has hit hard in the past couple of weeks and its impact has been notorious both from a sanitary perspective and an economic one. Plenty has been written about it, especially statistical reports on its exponential growth and the importance of “flattening the curve”. At RMOTR, we wanted to help raise awareness of the issues associated with the spread of COVID-19 by making a dynamic and interactive analysis of the situation using Python and Data Science. We’ve made an interactive project that you can fork and follow step by step. You can see the process that Data Scientists follow to analyze the situation and make predictions. Here is a quick summary.

Java 14 Reaches General Availability With Garbage Collection Improvements Java 14 has reached general availability today with numerous updates to the JDK. Among the changes with Java 14 are: - Records is available in a preview state. Records provide a compact syntax for declaring classes that are transparent holders for shallowly immutable data.

Red Hat/IBM Leftovers Simplifying deployments of accelerated AI workloads on Red Hat OpenShift with NVIDIA GPU Operator The new GPU operator enables OpenShift to schedule workloads that require use of GPGPUs as easily as one would schedule CPU or memory for more traditional not accelerated workloads. Start by creating a container that has a GPU workload inside it and request the GPU resource when creating the pod and OpenShift will take care of the rest. This makes deployment of GPU workloads to OpenShift clusters straightforward for users and administrators as it is all managed at the cluster level and not on the host machines. The GPU operator for OpenShift will help to simplify and accelerate the compute-intensive ML/DL modeling tasks for data scientists, as well as help running inferencing tasks across data centers, public clouds, and at the edge. Typical workloads that can benefit from GPU acceleration include image and speech recognition, visual search and several others.

OpenShift Commons Briefing: JupyterHub on-demand (and other tools) with Red Hat’s Guillaume Moutier and Landon LaSmith Welcome to the first briefing of the “All Things Data” series of OpenShift Commons briefings. We’ll be holding future briefings on Tuesdays at 8:00am PST, so reach out with any topics you’re interested in and remember to bookmark the OpenShift Commons Briefing calendar! In this first briefing for the “All Things Data” OpenShift Commons series, Red Hat’s Guillaume Moutier and Landon LaSmith demo’d how to easily integrate Open Data Hub and OpenShift Container Storage to build your own data science platform. When working on data science projects, it’s a guarantee that you will need different kinds of storage for your data: block, file, object. Open Data Hub (ODH) is an open source project that provides open source AI tools for running large and distributed AI workloads on OpenShift Container Platform. OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) is software-defined storage for containers that provides you with every type of storage you need, from a simple, single source.

Ansible DevOps comes to the mainframe I cut my teeth on mainframe computers. My first system administration language wasn't -- as you might guess from my Unix/Linux background -- Borrne or C shell, but rather, IBM 360 mainframe Job Control Language (JCL). So, the notion that a DevOps system, such as Red Hat Ansible, could ever control a mainframe is a little mind-blowing. Sure, IBM mainframes have been using Linux for 20 years now, but DevOps on a mainframe? Really?