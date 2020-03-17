Programming: Red Hat Developer Tools, Open Letter to Web Developers, Python and Java
-
Cross-language link-time optimization using Red Hat Developer Tools
Several months ago, the LLVM project blog published an article, Closing the gap: cross-language LTO between Rust and C/C++. In it, they explained that link-time optimization can improve performance by optimizing throughout the whole program, such as inlining function calls between different objects. Since Rust and Clang both use LLVM for code generation, we can even achieve this benefit across different programming languages.
-
An Open Letter to Web Developers
Why is this important?
For several reasons, but primarily because it completely goes against the traditional structure of the web being an open and accessible place that isn't inherently locked down to opaque structures or a single client. WebComponents used "in full" (i.e. dynamically) inherently creates complex web page structures that cannot be saved, archived or even displayed outside of the designated targeted browsers (primarily Google Chrome).
One could even say that this is setting the web up for becoming fully content-controlled.
The more additional "features" are tacked on to these components, the less likely it is for non-Google clients to be able to display sites in full or properly. It creates problems for people who are in limited environments, need special web clients for e.g. limited physical accessibility, or need to strictly protect their privacy. What of people on older hardware who don't have the computing power to basically run all these JavaScript applications fully off-loaded in their browser just to be able to render a page? Not to mention other software that needs to be able to parse web pages as a whole like alternative search engines (another thing one could consider unfair competition from Google).
-
Share data between C and Python with this messaging library
I've had moments as a software engineer when I'm asked to do a task that sends shivers down my spine. One such moment was when I had to write an interface between some new hardware infrastructure that requires C and a cloud infrastructure, which is primarily Python.
One strategy could be to write an extension in C, which Python supports by design. A quick glance at the documentation shows this would mean writing a good amount of C. That can be good in some cases, but it's not what I prefer to do. Another strategy is to put the two tasks in separate processes and exchange messages between the two with the ZeroMQ messaging library.
When I experienced this type of scenario before discovering ZeroMQ, I went through the extension-writing path. It was not that bad, but it is very time-consuming and convoluted. Nowadays, to avoid that, I subdivide a system into independent processes that exchange information through messages sent over communication sockets. With this approach, several programming languages can coexist, and each process is simpler and thus easier to debug.
-
Learn Data Science by Analyzing COVID-19
COVID-19 has hit hard in the past couple of weeks and its impact has been notorious both from a sanitary perspective and an economic one. Plenty has been written about it, especially statistical reports on its exponential growth and the importance of “flattening the curve”.
At RMOTR, we wanted to help raise awareness of the issues associated with the spread of COVID-19 by making a dynamic and interactive analysis of the situation using Python and Data Science.
We’ve made an interactive project that you can fork and follow step by step. You can see the process that Data Scientists follow to analyze the situation and make predictions. Here is a quick summary.
-
Java 14 Reaches General Availability With Garbage Collection Improvements
Java 14 has reached general availability today with numerous updates to the JDK.
Among the changes with Java 14 are:
- Records is available in a preview state. Records provide a compact syntax for declaring classes that are transparent holders for shallowly immutable data.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 658 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Red Hat Developer Tools, Open Letter to Web Developers, Python and Java
Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Security: Real Cost of Windows, New Patches, NordPass and GrSecurity
Health groups vulnerable to cyberattacks as coronavirus crisis ramps up [iophk: Windows TCO]
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 142 released
Only days after finally releasing our new DNS stack in IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 141, we are ready to publish the next update for testing: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 142. This update comes with many features that massively improve the security and hardening of the IPFire operating system. We have also removed some more components of the systems that are no longer needed to shrink the size of the operating system on disk. We have a huge backlog of changes that are ready for testing in a wider audience. Hopefully we will be able to deliver those to you in a swift series of Core Updates. Please help us testing, or if you prefer, send us a donation so that we can keep working on these things.
Recent comments
4 min 3 sec ago
45 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 7 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago