Open Source Tech Rushes to Front Lines of COVID-19 War
Open Source software, once the scorn of Microsoft and profit-seeking software developers, is playing an active role in efforts to combat COVID-19's spread. Several open source projects are assisting health providers and helping people mitigate some of the hardships associated with the pandemic.
Often, open source accomplishments in the public health and government services fields go unreported. This time, however, in response to COVID-19's worldwide assault, open source technologies are ramping up to pursue potentially world-saving results.
"Open Source software is the platform that virtually all mitigation efforts are built on top of. These current efforts use the foundational software that we use every day," said Thomas Hatch, CTO of SaltStack.
