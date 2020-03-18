Mozilla: Worldwide Radio, Firefox Nightly, Burnout and Development Extension Spotlight: Worldwide Radio Before Oleksandr Popov had the idea to build a browser extension that could broadcast thousands of global radio stations, his initial motivation was as abstract as it was aspirational. “I wanted to create something that was simple for people to use,” explains Popov, while adding his creation sought to also “bring together users from different countries.” That impulse eventually led Popov to create Worldwide Radio for Firefox, a browser extension that lets you choose from nearly 50,000 radio stations from more than a hundred countries. Once installed on Firefox, the extension displays a “radio” button on your browser toolbar—giving you easy one-click access to real-time international broadcasts.

Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 71

Mike Hoye: Notice As far as I can tell, 100% of the google results for “burnout” or “recognizing burnout” boil down to victim-blaming; they’re all about you, and your symptoms, and how to recognize when you’re burning out. Are you frustrated, overwhelmed, irritable, tired? Don’t ask for help, here’s how to self-diagnose! And then presumably do something. What follows is always the most uselessly vague advice, like “listen to yourself” or “build resiliency” or whatever, which all sounds great and reinforces that the burden of recovery is entirely on the person burning out. And if you ask about the empirical evidence supporting it, this advice is mostly on par with leaving your healing crystals in the sun, getting your chakras greased or having your horoscope fixed by changing your birthday. Resiliency and self-awareness definitely sound nice enough, and if your crystals are getting enough sun good for them, but just about all of this avoiding-burnout advice amounts to lighting scented candles downwind of a tire fire. If this was advice about a broken leg or anaphylaxis we’d see it for the trash it is, but because it’s about mental health somehow we don’t call it out. Is that a shattered femur? Start by believing in yourself, and believing that change is possible. Bee stings are just part of life; maybe you should take the time to rethink your breathing strategy. This might be a sign that breathing just isn’t right for you.

Review Feedback: a response to the Feedback Ladder Last week I read Feedback Ladders: How We Encode Code Reviews at Netlify and also shared that with my team at Mozilla. In this post I want to summarize how we organize our reviews and compare that to Netlify's Feedback Ladder. My team is mainly responsible for all work on Firefox Telemetry and our other projects. (Nearly) everything we do is first tracked in Bugs on Bugzilla. No code change (nor doc change) will land without review. For changes to land in Firefox the developer is responsible for picking the right reviewer, though right now that's mostly shared work between chutten and me. Sometimes we need to involve experts from other components of Firefox. On Glean we rely on an auto-assign bot to pick a reviewer after opening a pull request. Sometimes the submitter also actively picks one from the team as a reviewer, e.g. if it's a followup to previous work or if some niche expertise is needed. When reviewing we use a system not too dissimilar to the Feedback ladder. However it is much more informal. [...] In Mozilla speak that would be an "r-" - "Rejected". In my team this rarely (never?) happens on code changes.