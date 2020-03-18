Manually rotating log files on Linux
Log rotation, a normal thing on Linux systems, keeps any particular log file from becoming too large, yet ensures that sufficient details on system activities are still available for proper system monitoring and troubleshooting.
The oldest in a group of log files is removed, remaining log files are bumped down a notch and a newer file takes its place as the current log file. This process is conveniently automated and the details can be adjusted as needed.
